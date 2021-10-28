CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Power of Solar & Wind

The Power of Solar & Wind - The Road to Carbon Neutrality, a 60 minute program that airs this Friday, October 29 on...

Hammond Daily Star

Edwards discusses solar, wind farms

Gov. John Bel Edwards touted Louisiana’s future with alternative energies, like solar and wind, in front of an international audience at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Glasgow, Scotland on Monday. Edwards was among many government leaders from around the world to attend the conference,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Ars Technica

Researchers demonstrate complete solar-powered hydrocarbon production

Carbon capture. Hydrogen production. Synthetic fuels. All of these technologies have been proposed as potential resources for dealing with the crises created by our carbon dioxide emissions. While they have worked in small pilot demonstrations, most of them haven't demonstrated that they can scale to provide the economical solutions we need.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Repeat wind and solar revolution with new green tech, academics say

Green technologies such as electric cars and green steel need the same kind of policies to back them up as wind and solar had in past decades, academics have said.The current methods used to decide whether green technologies are biased towards the status quo, their report also said.It added that wind and solar developed into viable sources of cheap energy despite these methods, not thanks to them.Academics from Oxford and Cambridge universities, UCL and others called on politicians to drive change by intervening in the market.They said that the cost of green technologies such as solar and wind power, and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

China power crisis hits Indian solar projects

The energy crisis in China has affected solar project costs in India as the latter is heavily dependent on Chinese components for its PV installations. Manjesh Nayak, co-founder and chief financial officer at Oorjan Cleantech, says PV project costs in India have gone up 10-15%, causing an increase in power purchase agreement (PPA) tariffs for solar electricity of around INR0.20-0.30 ($0.003-0.004).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bring Me The News

Driving on sunshine with electric vehicles and solar power

So far 2021 has been a banner year for electric vehicles in the United States. From January to September, U.S. consumers bought more than 305,000 all-electric vehicles, an increase of about 83 percent from the same period in 2020, according to Kelley Blue Book. All-electric cars and trucks now make...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Chelmsford: Solar farm to power 8,000 homes approved

A solar farm that can power more than 8,000 homes in Essex has been approved by planners. The 35-hectare (86 acres) site will be built either side of a quarry complex in the village of Danbury, near Chelmsford. Chelmsford City Council imposed several conditions including returning the land to agricultural...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS Minnesota

Xcel Energy Commits To Net-Zero Carbon Goal By 2050

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —   Xcel Energy announced Monday the company’s goal to achieve zero greenhouse gas emissions from its natural gas business by 2050. According to the release, “Xcel Energy is the only major U.S. energy provider to announce its commitment to provide 100% carbon-free electricity for reducing greenhouse gas emissions across three large sectors of the economy: electricity, natural gas use in buildings, and transportation.” “Our vision for delivering net-zero energy by 2050 is an important evolution in our clean energy leadership,” said Bob Frenzel, president and CEO of Xcel Energy. Frenzel said the effort to deliver clean energy will give...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WMTW

Solar farm will help power thousands of Maine homes

GRAY, Maine — A new solar farm in being built in the town of Gray. Construction is underway along the Maine Turnpike, between the highway and Route 26. The project by ISM solar covers 20 acres and includes 14,000 panels in 91 rows. When it is done, it will produce enough energy to power 2,000 homes.
MAINE STATE
NBC Philadelphia

Industry Shows Interest in NJ Wind, Solar Energy Projects

Private companies are showing interest in becoming part of New Jersey's burgeoning clean energy industry, with wind and solar-powered projects becoming more attractive to their firms. The state showed progress on both fronts Thursday, announcing that six of the world's largest offshore wind energy companies have expressed interest in renting...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

Clean Energy Dumps Spur New Law Practice on Solar and Wind Waste

A photo shared on social media shows decommissioned wind turbines lying across a dusty Wyoming field, a sprawling graveyard for clean energy. The viral image captured the issue that Tom Dougherty, a partner at Lewis Roca, wanted to tackle when he launched the firm’s Renewable Energy End-of-Life Planning Group. “It...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pennbizreport.com

Legislation would expand solar power access

Legislation recently introduced in the state Senate would expand solar power access through a local voluntary program. Senate Bill 919 would create the PA Local Solar program and would give residential and business customers the option to participate in off-site solar programs. The programs would not mandate participation or require state funding.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Record-Journal

North Haven theater gets solar power

Hartford-based solar energy developer Verogy announced the completion of a rooftop solar energy project at Cinemark North Haven and XD. Cinemark will own the system and use the clean energy it produces to power a meaningful portion of its operations. The 960-module array will produce 434,285 kilowatt hours of Class...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
enr.com

SRP’s Largest Solar Power Plant Will Deliver Power to Arizona in 2024

One of Arizona’s largest solar power plants will deliver 400 MW of renewable energy to the state by 2024. Located about 30 miles northwest of Flagstaff on 2,400 acres of private land in Coconino County, CO Bar Solar is a partnership between Tempe-based not-for-profit utility SRP and solar and storage developer Boise-based Clēnera (pronounced “clean era”), which will build and operate the plant.
ARIZONA STATE
kfgo.com

Investors on board as U.S. oil majors dismiss wind and solar projects

HOUSTON/BOSTON (Reuters) – Top U.S. oil firms are doubling down on drilling, deepening a divide with European rivals on the outlook for renewables, and winning support from big investors who do not expect the stateside companies to invest in wind and solar. Among a dozen U.S. fund managers contacted by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thecentersquare.com

Utilities, solar companies spar over solar power future

(The Center Square) – Two groups want Michiganders to have the choice to use more solar panels, but both claim their option is better. Rep. Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton told the House Energy Committee that half of Michiganders can’t access solar panels because of building restrictions or financial barriers. Hoitenga’s plan,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cudahy solar power project is largest in city history

CUDAHY, Wis. - The largest solar power project in Cudahy history is now sending clean, renewable energy to people across Wisconsin, We Energies announced Wednesday, Oct. 27. The project, which is part of the We Energies Solar Now program, is a partnership with specialty materials and components producer ATI. The...
CUDAHY, WI

