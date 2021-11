I was saddened to learn that Gen. Colin Powell has died of complications related to COVID-19. Unfortunately, even though he had been fully vaccinated, he ticked two of the biggest boxes indicating that adults 65 and older are at greater risk of contracting or dying of the virus than any other population group. One indicator was that he was 82 years of age and the other was that he had recently been treated for cancer. These two factors were a deadly combination.

PASADENA, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO