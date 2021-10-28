CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Instructions on Fine-tuning Calibration of New MacBook Pro Display

By iClarified
iclarified.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has posted instructions on how to fine-tune the calibration of the mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR display on the new MacBook Pro. --- Every MacBook Pro with Liquid Retina XDR display undergoes...

www.iclarified.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2021: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We’ve put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
ELECTRONICS
pro-tools-expert.com

New Apple MacBook Pro Delivery Times Slipping

If you want the new Apple MacBook Pro powered by the Apple Silicon M1 Pro and M1 Pro Max, then you may have to wait sometime. Delivery estimates are already showing dates in the US and UK of around 4-5 weeks, and that may increase as demand outstrips supply. ARS...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fine Tuning#Calibration#Macbook Pro#Workflow#Hdr#Xdr#P3
BGR.com

Apple macOS Monterey: Everything you need to know

Apple’s macOS received a major overhaul last year with macOS Big Sur, which brought the Mac experience closer to iOS than ever. That doesn’t mean, however, that Apple is done improving on the Mac’s operating system — and the company announced the new macOS Monterey at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference. MacOS Monterey, also known as macOS 12, brings a series of new improvements to the Mac as a whole, including better integration with the iPad, and features that are also coming to the iPhone. After months of public beta, the operating system is now available to the public. It doesn’t come...
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention different price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. There are a few things to consider before picking out an Android phone. For starters, you’ll want to...
CELL PHONES
Fstoppers

What’s New With the 2021 MacBook Pro?

This week Apple announced their new 14” & 16” MacBook Pro laptops which feature their new M1 Pro and M1 Max processors. What’s new? Should you get one?. It’s been rumored for most of 2021 that Apple was working on new MacBook Pros and a higher performance version of their custom silicon, this week we finally got the official announcement, specs, release date, and price. Spoiler alert: these laptops are not cheap.
COMPUTERS
osxdaily.com

Grab the 4 New MacOS Monterey / MacBook Pro Wallpapers

The latest macOS Monterey RC release includes new four new wallpapers that also debuted on the newly redesigned MacBook Pro, but you don’t have to run macOS Monterey or get a new MacBook Pro to enjoy the desktop backgrounds. These backgrounds are separate from the dark mode in macOS and...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
thedrive

10 Cars You Can Get for the Price of a New MacBook Pro

Sure, you could get a new MacBook Pro for $6,099. Or... one of these sweet rides. Apple revealed its all-new MacBook Pros earlier this week. Running fresh Apple silicon and adding back the significantly missed physical ports is a no-brainer pickup for some techies, but it comes at a price. A really expensive price. In fact, the new MacBook Pros range from $1,999 all the way up to $6,099 for a fully popped 16-inch model.
CARS
Digital Trends

Poll: The MacBook Pro’s new price is too high for 97% of buyers

Apple finally made a MacBook Pro that feels like a pro laptop. It has the performance, display, and port selection to back up that designation, unlike recent versions of the MacBook Pro. It also has a new price to fit. And according to a YouGov Direct poll on behalf of...
COMPUTERS
howtogeek.com

Why the Notch in Apple’s New MacBook Pro Isn’t a Big Deal

Tim Brookes is a technology writer with more than a decade of experience. He's invested in the Apple ecosystem, with experience covering Macs, iPhones, and iPads for publications like Zapier and MakeUseOf. Read more... Apple’s decision to add a notch to the new MacBook Pro has set keyboards on fire...
COMPUTERS
CBS News

Apple releases a new MacBook Pro powered by new processors

Despite a global semiconductor shortage and supply-chain bottlenecks that have slowed the production of iPhones, Apple this week announced several new products. Those include a redesigned MacBook Pro laptop, new AirPod wireless headphones and even a $19 "polishing cloth" that's generating buzz on social media. Apple announced two new processors...
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

MagSafe on the new MacBook Pro: Everything you need to know

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. charge with the magnetic connector. This allows for the cable to snap into position, align itself properly, but also come free...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

The new 16-inch MacBook Pro maximizes performance under heavy workloads

Apple has just confirmed that the 16-inch version of the latest MacBook Pro will support the new High Power mode. This applies only to models that run on the M1 Max chip. High Power mode is Apple’s new invention made to maximize performance during periods of intense workloads, such as color grading an 8K ProRes video.
COMPUTERS
Ars Technica

The new MacBook Pro seems to have an HDMI 2.0 port, not 2.1

The newly announced 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models have HDMI ports, but they have a limitation that could be frustrating for many users over the long term, according to Apple's specs page for both machines and as noted by Paul Haddad on Twitter. Further Reading. The page says the...
COMPUTERS
Tidbits

Best way to drive multiple monitors on the new MacBook Pro

Mylists (Jeff Fischer) October 20, 2021, 7:41pm #1. What’s the best way to drive two identical 27" monitors from the new MB Pro? I’m looking at LG 4K monitors that have dual HDMI inputs, as well as a DisplayPort input, but I’m open to other monitors that have different I/O capabilities. I was told (by the Genius at the local Mac store, no less), that I could create an HDMI daisy chain to drive the two monitors I’m intending to purchase. But, I can’t find any monitors that support an HDMI daisy chain, and even found info saying HDMI daisy chaining is not possible.
COMPUTERS
imore.com

Video: Someone already has their hands on the new MacBook Pro

Apple's new MacBook Pro doesn't come out until Tuesday. Despite this, someone has already posted a hands-on video of the new laptop. You can see the new design in all its glory. A Vietnamese YouTuber has posted a full hands-on video of Apple's new MacBook Pro (2021) days ahead of...
COMPUTERS
idownloadblog.com

The new MacBook Pro captured in photos and images out in the wild

The brand new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro is quite the striking design change from the previous generation models. Apple didn’t try to make it super thin or even shy away from adopting a notch in the display. And now, before it officially lands on store shelves (or even at most early adopters’ homes for that matter), there are some units out there in the wild. Which, of course, means some intrepid individuals were ready to snap some photos and videos of the new laptops in the wild.
COMPUTERS
mactrast.com

AppleCare+ for New 16-inch MacBook Pro Available for $399

If you’re picking up a new 14-inch MacBook Pro or 16-inch MacBook Pro you may also want to spring for AppleCare+ coverage. AppleCare‌+ for the 14-inch MacBook Pro is priced at $279, which is a $10 increase over the cost of ‌AppleCare‌+ for the 13-inch Intel machine. The new 16-inch MacBook Pro is priced at $399, which is a $20 increase over the cost of ‌AppleCare‌ for the prior-generation 16-inch model.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy