Lori Loughlin to pay for two students university fees after admissions scandal

 6 days ago

The When Hopes Calls star served two months in jail for her...

Audiences who’d been watching and enjoying Lori Loughlin on TV for decades got quite the shock in March of 2019, when the actress (and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli) was indicted on charges in the college admissions scandal. She was eventually sentenced to two months in federal prison, and ordered to do 150 hours of community service, as well as having to pay a fine of $150,000. Now, though, it’s being said that Loughlin actually spent an additional $500,000 after serving time for the scandal in an unexpected way: she sent some kids to college.
Lori Loughlin Paying for 2 Students' College Tuition After Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin is covering the costs of two students' four-year college tuition and expenses, totaling more than $500,000, following her guilty plea in the college admissions scandal, a source confirms to E! News. The 57-year-old actress and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli, 58, have been trying to move on...
Lori Loughlin Paying for 2 Students' College Tuition After Admissions Scandal

