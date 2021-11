I grew up on the cutting edge of technology and social media. I remember patiently waiting for my AOL internet to connect via dial up–a sound that still haunts me and many others to this day. I got my first pager at 14, my first cell phone at 19, and was a first generation Facebook-er and Instagrammer. It’s no surprise electronic devices and social media are now a staple in our lives and for our children. Let’s be honest, it’s almost second nature for them at this point!

