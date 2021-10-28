Hillside Medical Clinic #37

TWIN FALLS — North Canyon Network of Care purchased four acres to build a medical clinic in Twin Falls. Groundbreaking is scheduled for early next year at Eastland Drive and Pole Line Road. In July 2019, North Canyon opened an orthopedic clinic in Twin Falls. The organization also has clinics...
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical (RAM) is returning to Camp Jordan Saturday and Sunday. The nonprofit will provide free dental, vision and medical care to underserved and uninsured individuals. All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. All services will be provided on a first-come, first-served...
Prenatal care is extremely important for expecting mothers, but it can be difficult to find this kind of support in certain rural communities. University Medical Center recently opened a clinic in Fayette to bring in more prenatal care services to patients. UMC Dr. Jane Wedia said the clinic has come...
Dr. Eduardo Mireles-Cabodevila shares how his staff supports one another when their unit is at capacity. Morale distress is real in intensive care units where an influx of patients with COVID-19 is filling beds. Patients are sicker and younger, with more and more beds being given to those 50 and...
Krystal Riley, APRN, has joined Conway Regional Medical Clinic-Vilonia. She joins Gina McNew, MD, Internal Medicine, Charles Himmler, MD, Family Medicine, and Mandi Mears, APRN. “I am very excited to be joining the incredible team at Conway Regional Medical Clinic-Vilonia. I am eager for the opportunity to serve the great...
WALLOWA — What for decades was a hardware store will soon become a site where Wallowa residents can nail down their health care needs. Winding Waters Medical Clinic is buying Ram Auto & Hardware in Wallowa from owners Randal and Mary Johnson, who are going into retirement and are in the middle of a liquidation sale.
EAST RIDGE, Tenn (WDEF) – The Remote Area Medical or RAM clinic is back in the Tennessee Valley this weekend. The RAM clinic is a nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision, and medical care to underserved and uninsured individuals. All services are free, and no ID...
BOZEMAN, Mont. – Several community organizations and nonprofits in the Gallatin Valley are getting closer toward finishing a new community development to build new facilities and expand services to people in need. The new community development is located east of the intersection of Sacco Drive and Tschache Lane looking to...
Fairfield Memorial Hospital issued the following announcement on Oct. 18. The staff of Fairfield Memorial Hospital and Horizon Healthcare are proud to be serving patients in five different locations in Wayne, White, and Edwards counties. We enjoy being a part of these communities and appreciate all of the support we have received as we continue to grow the services that we offer to our patients!
On Oct. 25, second-year students from the Medical College of Georgia convened at Nuçi’s Space to provide patient care for a free mobile health clinic. Monday’s clinic was part of a series at Nuçi’s, with three more scheduled on Nov. 1, Nov. 15 and Nov. 29. The free clinics’ flyer reads, “No insurance no problem,” and that isn’t the only way these clinics benefit the community.
Monmouth Medical Center has received a $4 million, two-year grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to expand its behavioral health services and increase access to care among underserved populations throughout Monmouth County. The grant will be used to establish a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic at...
Jacksonville issued permits Oct. 26 for Walgreens to add two Village Medical full-service primary care clinics to its pharmacies in West Jacksonville as part of a $1 billion national rollout of the concept, the Jacksonville Daily Record (JDR) has reported. Horizon Retail Construction of Sturtevant, Wisconsin, is the contractor for...
If you have been waiting to get an extra dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, Door County Medical Center will have you covered beginning next month. The hospital will offer the booster doses to those who received their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine six months ago or the Johnson and Johnson vaccine two months ago to specific groups of people. Those groups include those 65 years of age older, 18 years of age or older and live in a long-term care facility or live with an underlying medical condition, and people with an occupational exposure risk. Door County Chief Medical Officer Dr. Heise explained the benefits of the booster shots earlier this month with the Door County Daily News.
For a moderate-sized community, Redmond is rich in medical resources, from a Level 3 trauma center to dialysis, heart care and more. Specialists of nearly every kind have offices or provide treatment here. Hospice of Redmond. Originally started as an all-volunteer program in 1981, Hospice serves patients and families from...
More than 600 volunteers will come together to provide free dental, vision and medical care, as well as food, clothing and professional services to the underserved population in greater Elgin. The third annual Heal Elgin Clinic will be held Nov. 13 and 14 at Judson University. Everything is free and...
(Lander, WY) – The very first community meeting for the Lander Free Medical Clinic will be held at Lander Library in the Carnegie Room on November 10th starting at 6 pm. This grassroots effort is spearheaded by local RN Kevin Wilson, who sees the need to provide medical care to those in the community who are underinsured or without health insurance.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The vacant high school building once served as a place to educate now, will be providing health care. The town of Palisade is looking to demolish the old high school and construct a medical clinic associated with Community Hospital. One of the town’s trustees, Ellen...
