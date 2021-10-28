Hillside Medical Clinic #37

If you have been waiting to get an extra dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, Door County Medical Center will have you covered beginning next month. The hospital will offer the booster doses to those who received their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine six months ago or the Johnson and Johnson vaccine two months ago to specific groups of people. Those groups include those 65 years of age older, 18 years of age or older and live in a long-term care facility or live with an underlying medical condition, and people with an occupational exposure risk. Door County Chief Medical Officer Dr. Heise explained the benefits of the booster shots earlier this month with the Door County Daily News.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO