CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Newell: New Orleans quietly becoming a video game developing hub

By Newell Normand
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gMsfI_0cfZDcfO00

Many may not know that New Orleans has become a destination site for the video gaming industry. Earlier this month game development studio Possibility Space will set up shop in New Orleans to build large-scale video games. They are the newest addition to Louisiana’s growing video gaming bunch, which includes the Microsoft Xbox Game Studio, inXile, and High Voltage Software. I spoke with Michael Hecht, President and CEO of GNO Inc., and Melissa Boone of Xbox Research and Design, about the potential this has for the Crescent City.

Why did Xbox come to New Orleans’ “game camp?”

Boone: New Orleans immediately came up in our conversations. We really wanted to go to a place that we knew that we could get diverse perspectives, and people from all different walks of life. New Orleans now has that, but also, the artistic culture is just so vibrant here. You can just feel it kind of pouring out of the city… it's just such an ideal place to come for creativity and for innovation. So we really wanted to come here to leverage that and to work with the diversity of the city.

Hecht: When you actually look at the data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, our market is number three in America for the number of women per capita in tech jobs, and number five for African-Americans per capita in tech jobs. We're not just talking the talk, we're actually walking the walk of having a diverse and inclusive workforce in our tech and media industries.

Where do the campers go after the camp is done? Do they continue to play a role in interacting with you guys?

Boone: The way that game camp works is we bring them in, we put them in a team with other folks who have different kinds of skill sets, and they work together to make games over the course of several months. They're also mentored by game creators from Xbox Game Studios to shepherd them through the process of making games and give them lots of tips about developing their careers… the thing that I love the most about this is that the campers are working remotely from Louisiana, and they're doing these jobs right here in the area that they love. The campers see they have the confidence to actually make those connections, apply for these creative jobs they never thought about before.

Just how big is the video game industry?

Boone: There's 3 billion gamers on the planet. There's so many different ways to game and because of that, we need to reach beyond the west coast so we can get a lot of those stories, get those identities, those cultures reflected in games.

Hecht: I think it's really interesting that you could take a place like New Orleans, which is so rooted in history and at the same time it is one of the most innovative places in the country. That duality is a strong selling point for the city and  all of these high-tech manufacturing and software companies.

Comments / 0

Related
gamesindustry.biz

How to become a video game sound designer

Our guides can help you to find the right path to the games industry job of your dreams. You can read our other in-depth guides on how to get a job in the games industry on this page, covering various areas of expertise. If you've ever been fully immersed in...
VIDEO GAMES
bizneworleans.com

Episode 76: Video Game Industry Vet Jeff Strain Explains Why He Launched His New Studio in New Orleans

Jeff Strain is a video game programmer whose new studio, Possibility Space, is headquartered in downtown New Orleans. An icon in the industry, Strain is the founder of Undead Labs, which makes the State of Decay video game series; and co-founder of ArenaNet, makers of the Guild Wars online role-playing game. In this week’s episode, Strain explains why he decided to launch his new studio in the Crescent City.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
trueachievements.com

A Quiet Place video game announced

A game set in the universe of A Quiet Place has been announced. No platforms were confirmed, but the game is set to arrive sometime next year. There's very little information to go on from the game's site itself, which just warns that it will be a "terrifying new video game," and "an untold story of survival in the A Quiet Place universe." The announcement tweet refers to it as the "first official video game based on Paramount Pictures' terrifying blockbuster film franchise" — there have been two A Quiet Place movies, with the potential for a third and a spin-off, so there seems to be plenty of room for a separate game set in the same universe, even if it doesn't follow the movies. According to a statement picked up by IGN, the game is in development from Illogika and will be published by Saber Interactive.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
ComicBook

New DOOM Game Potentially in Development

A new game in the DOOM franchise might be in the early stages of development at id Software. Although this game in question might not be involved with DOOM whatsoever, id Software has recently made available a number of new roles at the studio that have teased the company's next project. And while it seems like we might not learn for quite some time what this new game is, this project as a whole will be the first one that has come about since id Software joined Xbox Game Studios.
VIDEO GAMES
seasonedgaming.com

A Quiet Place Game, Based on the Blockbuster Film, in Development

A Quiet Place Game, Based on the Blockbuster Film, in Development. This morning, Embracer Group announced that A Quiet Place is in development by iLLOGIKA, a Montreal-based studio with veterans of titles like Far Cry and Rainbox Six. It’s to be published by Saber Interactive (World War Z, Evil Dead The Game).
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Saber Interactive to produce video game adaptation of horror movie 'A Quiet Place'

In context: Movie adaptations of video games have generally not been too well-received with producers failing to capture the essence in a non-interactive format. Video games based on movies have done arguably better. A few notable examples include Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (2019), Mad Max (2015), Alien Isolation (2014), and GoldenEye 007 (1997). Saber Interactive hopes to contribute to this list with its take on A Quiet Place.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

A Quiet Place is Becoming a Story-Driven Single Player Survival Game

The good news is that sci-fi horror movie A Quiet Place is being adapted into a single-player game. The bad news is it’s probably not going to let you play as actor, explorer and all-round shouty man, Brian Blessed. The moment we heard the movie’s alien beasts tracked you by sound, we had a mental picture of Blessed just yelling and punching until, having single-handedly saved the world, he stands aloft a veritable Mount Everest of monster corpses.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans#Video Game#Tech Jobs#Possibility Space#Inxile#High Voltage Software#Gno Inc#Xbox Research And Design#African Americans#Xbox Game Studios
egmnow.com

World War Z publisher to release A Quiet Place video game in 2022

World War Z publisher Saber Interactive announced that it’s releasing a video game based on Paramount’s A Quiet Place movies in 2022. Saber did not reveal which platforms the game would launch on. Montréal-based studio iLLOGIKA will lead A Quiet Place‘s development, working with Austin, Texas-based EP1T0Me to bring the...
VIDEO GAMES
lordsofgaming.net

A Quiet Place Game Could Teach Whole New Language.

A Quiet Place Game Could Teach Whole New Language. A Quiet Place video game will be arriving in 2022, published by Saber Interactive and developed by two studios working in tandem. The first, EP1T0ME studios, is best known for ports and technical services for major studios like Ubisoft and Square Enix. The second, Illogicka, has thus far produced several comic books by folks with experience writing for Jurassic Park and Chronicles of Riddick games. It appears this is both studios’ first truly big swing at a big game they create from the ground up.
VIDEO GAMES
arcamax.com

Netflix launches into video games for Android with titles including 'Stranger Things'

Netflix Inc., the video-streaming giant, began its expected foray into video games with the introduction of five mobile games, playable initially on Android devices. The titles are included in a Netflix subscription, and there’ll be no advertising or additional purchases required, Mike Verdu, Netflix’s vice president of game development, said Tuesday.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Jobs
decrypt.co

Warner Bros To Launch 'Red Pill' NFTs Avatars For The Matrix Resurrections

An NFT avatar from The Matrix Resurrections. Image: Nifty's/Warner Bros. The Matrix is returning to the big screen with The Matrix Resurrections, and it's set to launch alongside a range of NFTs. Per The Hollywood Reporter, social NFT platform Nifty's will launch 100,000 avatars themed around The Matrix Resurrections, with...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Dune’ VFX House DNEG Hires New Group President (Exclusive)

DNEG, the visual effects and animation studio behind work on films like Dune and the Oscar-winning Tenet, has named Josh Jaggars to the newly created role of group president, VFX and stereo. He assumes his new role on Nov. 8. Reporting to DNEG chairman and CEO Namit Malhotra, Jaggars will be based in Los Angeles and lead the company’s global VFX and stereo conversion teams, including for its ReDefine division. He joins DNEG from Legendary Entertainment, where he served as senior vp, VFX and stereo production since 2017. In this role, Jaggars has worked on films including Dune, Godzilla vs. Kong,  Godzilla: King of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

Sinclair CEO Chris Ripley Reaffirms ‘Critical Mass’ for 2022 Streaming Launch

Sinclair Broadcast Group CEO Chris Ripley said the company’s regional sports networks division has “ample liquidity” to keep operating and reaffirmed plans for a major streaming launch next spring, Deadline reports. Speaking with analysts during the company’s third-quarter earnings call, Ripley said the company currently has direct-to-consumer streaming rights to four Major League Baseball teams. Sinclair is negotiating with additional teams and plans to roll out a streaming service by Opening Day in April. The move would represent a significant shift in the power dynamics in the world of pay-TV sports, a multi-billion-dollar sector disrupted by cord-cutting and streaming. “We do think...
MLB
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy