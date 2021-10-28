Colin Powell's Relationship with the Jewish Community

On October 18th, the death of former Secretary of State Colin Powell rocked the political world. Many knew about Powell’s contributions to society as a government official, but few knew about the type of person he was in his personal life.

Legal Correspondent for CBS Radio, Thane Rosenbaum, recently wrote an article for the Jewish Journal titled The Calling of the Shabbos Goy which details the personal details of Powell’s life within the Jewish community.

From learning to speak Yiddish, to operating electrical equipment on the Sabbath, Powell built great relationships with his Jewish neighbors. He went on to explain, “There used to be a time, when blacks and Jews were united.

Jews helped found the NAACP, they helped found the Legal Defense Fund… I’m a romantic in that way.”

Links to the entire interview are included in the article.