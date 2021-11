We are so fucked. We know this because scientists tell us this every day and that the climate crisis is very real, but yet, people like GOP whip Steve Scalise (and that entire party) don’t seem to care about its effects. (“It gets warmer, it gets colder, that’s called Mother Nature,” he said dismissively today) Meanwhile, every creator on earth is basically creating some kind of doomsday scenario series. AppleTV+ already has a climate crisis anthology series coming from “The Inconvenient Truth” producer and famed writer Scott Z. Burns (with a super-stacked cast to boot). Now HBO is already ahead of the curve with “Station Eleven,” a series that looks like it’s employing pandemic fears to feature into a series that looks like it’s post-Covid, post-climate crisis, and bordering on post-apocalyptic.

TV SERIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO