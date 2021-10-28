CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil settles down but off 2-week low; supply concerns in focus

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices dipped on Thursday but settled off two-week lows as concerns about U.S. supply growth vied with speculation that Iran's supply could come online following nuclear talks with global powers. Brent crude settled down 26 cents, or 0.3%, lower at $84.32 a barrel. During the...

Reuters

U.S. shale producers signal more oil coming, as OPEC counts on restraint

Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producers' decision this year to resist pumping more oil even as prices surge could be nearing an end, according to company executives. Several major oil companies, including BP Plc (BP.L), Chevron Corp (CVX.N) and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), are planning to increase output or shale spending next year, undercutting OPEC's tight supply management that has pushed crude oil prices above $80 a barrel as global demand for fuel rebounded more swiftly than many anticipated.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Average Heating Bills In The U.S. Set To Soar To $746 Per Household

The global energy crisis has sent oil and gas prices into the stratosphere, and consumers are paying the price. The EIA is projecting that this winter, U.S. natural gas will be at the highest average price since the 2005–06 winter average. Natural gas prices in Europe have skyrocketed to five...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

OPEC+: Global Energy Crisis Isn’t Our Problem

Your problem isn’t our problem was the harsh message delivered by OPEC+ on Thursday at a post-OPEC+ meeting presser. Referring to the energy crisis soaring energy costs, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman argued that “oil is not the problem”. Indeed, the energy crisis began with a natural...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle below $80 a barrel after OPEC+ stands pat on output increases

Oil futures ended lower on Thursday, with U.S. prices settling below $80 a barrel for the first time since early October. Oil saw a volatile session, with prices seesawing between gains and losses in the wake of a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies to stick to their current agreement, as expected, to raise monthly crude production by 400,000 barrels per day. While oil had initially rallied after the announcement, the "affirmation of expectations" met with short-term profit taking, said Rob Haworth, senior vice president at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "A key question is when or if U.S. shale producers may alter strategies to expand output," he said. December WTI oil fell $2.05, or 2.5%, to settle at $78.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices for the front-month contract settled at their lowest since Oct. 7, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Oil stocks weigh on FTSE 100; Darktrace slumps to 2-month low

(Reuters) -London's FTSE 100 slipped on Wednesday as losses in heavyweight oil stocks and the stronger pound weighed, while traders held back on uncertainty around a potential UK rate hike. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index ended 0.4% lower, recording its worst session in nearly two-weeks, dragged by weakness in oil...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle lower as natural-gas prices mark first gain in 4 sessions

U.S. oil futures settled lower on Tuesday as traders weighed the potential outcome of a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies later this week. OPEC+ is expected to increase production by another 400,000 barrels a day this month, but "there is some evidence that some of the smaller producers are struggling to increase their output to the levels required," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery fell 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $83.91 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, finished higher, after three consecutive session declines. December natural gas rose 36 cents, or 6.9%, to settle at $5.542 per million British thermal units. Prices lost 4.4% on Monday.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil prices extend losses as API data reportedly show a weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 3.6 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 29, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed an inventory decline of 552,000 barrels for gasoline, but distillate stockpiles edged up by 573,000 barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, fell by 882,000 barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories up by 300,000 barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply declines of 900,000 barrels for gasoline and 1.5 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices extended losses into the electronic trading session after the API data. December West Texas Intermediate crude was at $83.27 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $83.91 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
Houston Chronicle

U.S. energy secretary sees gasoline prices easing but blames OPEC

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said U.S. gasoline prices could decline by early December and singled out OPEC as a reason for why Americans have been paying more at the pump. “That oil market is controlled by a cartel,” Granholm said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “That cartel is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

China eases power crunch with boost to coal production

China said it has increased daily coal production by over one million tonnes, easing its energy shortage as world leaders gather in Britain for climate talks billed as one of the last chances to avert catastrophic global warming. The production surge comes as world leaders -- but not Chinese President Xi Jinping -- convene in Glasgow for COP26 talks to secure more ambitious global greenhouse gas emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wtvbam.com

Oil falls after China releases reserves of gasoline, diesel

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Monday after China said it released reserves of gasoline and diesel to boost supply, while investors unwound long positions ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on Nov. 4. China released reserves of the two fuels to increase market supply and support price stability in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Oil falls in choppy trade before U.S. inventories, OPEC+ meeting

Oil dropped below $85 a barrel on Tuesday, but remained close to a three-year high in choppy trade ahead of weekly U.S. supply reports expected to show a rise in crude inventories as traders also looked toward Thursday's OPEC+ meeting. Analysts in a Reuters poll expected weekly U.S. crude inventory...
TRAFFIC
spglobal.com

Watch: Market Movers Europe, Nov 1-5: COP26 conference, oil and natural gas supply tightness in focus

In this week's highlights: The hugely anticipated COP26 climate conference gets underway, bringing the challenges of the energy transition firmly center stage for the next two weeks, while in the background markets will be hoping for indications of relief to the supply tightness that has driven the remarkable recent rallies in traditional energy markets.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

