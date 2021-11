Today at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, the Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate and the Bureau of Energy Resources at the U.S. Department of State launched the Clean Energy Demand Initiative (CEDI). In collaboration with the Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance, RE100, the World Resource Institute, and country partners, this initiative will support countries and companies working together to advance shared clean energy goals by leveraging corporate clean energy commitments. At the launch event, high-level officials from Indonesia, Nigeria, the Philippines, and Thailand as well as representatives from Amazon, HP, IKEA, and Nike affirmed their support of CEDI.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 6 HOURS AGO