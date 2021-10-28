People on the Move

A new initiative is underway to connect investors and entrepreneurs in an effort to solve local community challenges brought on by the pandemic. Aided by a $950,000 grant from the U.S. Economic Development Association’s SPRINT Challenge, Dallas-based impact investor Champion Impact Capital has launched Spark North Texas, an investment platform aimed at funding ideas that will better the lives of local residents.
Executives in the hospitality industry have taken new roles. Here’s a look:. Commonwealth Hotels appoints Mark Aftanski as VP, operations. Mark Aftanski has joined Commonwealth Hotels as VP, operations, where he oversees a group of diverse assets, providing leadership to achieve hotel performance, guest satisfaction, associate engagement and owners’ investment goals.
Trinity Industries will sell its highway safety manufacturing arm to New York City-based Monomoy Capital Partners for $375 million, marking the public company’s most recent move as it executes a three-year strategic plan to optimize its fleet, operations and balance sheet. The Dallas-based railcar product and service provider is exiting...
InstaMortgage strives to challenge the status quo across all aspects of the mortgage process. The Silicon Valley Business Journal recognizes the philanthropic efforts of Silicon Valley by its businesses and nonprofits with our annual Corporate Philanthropy Awards.
Fintech firm NerdWallet made its IPO debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. CEO Tim Chen joined Cheddar to talk about the decision to tap the capital markets now and explained the company's revenue model by taking a cut from financial products like credit cards and loans sold through the site. Chen also talked about the firm's stance on cryptocurrencies, noting it advises people to only invest what they can afford to lose.
Silicon Valley's unicorn herd added a new member on Thursday when data management software company Reltio Inc. took in a $120 million funding round. The Redwood City startup's valuation jumped to $1.7 billion in the late-stage round led by Brighton Park Capital. That's more than triple the $425 million valuation it had when it raised its most recent previous venture round in May 2018.
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on SmartAsset.com. Where do millionaires keep their money? High net worth individuals put money into different classifications of financial and real assets, including stocks, mutual funds, retirement accounts and real estate. Most of the 20.27 million millionaires in the U.S. did not inherit their...
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. A...
Birds co-founder Jayson Rapaport says the iconic chain nearly ran out of money in 2020, having burnt through most of its savings while its stores were completely shut down for a couple of months in 2020. But with some help from its banker, hundreds of thousands of dollars in in federal funding and a lot of flexibility, it is back from the brink — and nearing pre-Covid levels of staffing and revenue. Click through to read more about how this 15-year-old iconic Austin business is evolving for the new normal.
The S&P 500 index was modestly higher for most of Thursday morning, but real estate technology company Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) was a major standout. As of 12:30 p.m. EDT, Opendoor's share price had rocketed higher by more than 17%. So what. There are a couple of potential reasons for Opendoor's...
The firm is unique in that it specializes in funding and supporting Israeli founders who are looking to enter the U.S. market early in their startup’s life. The earliest funds for the firm were sub-$10 million, but returned and then some for LPs thanks to investments in startups like SentinelOne, which recently went public at a valuation north of $10 billion. Some other standout portfolio companies for UpWest include Honeybook (valued over $2 billion after its recent raise), Stampli, Imbuit and CyCognito.
We're introducing you to our 40 Under 40 honorees. Michael Wisby started his company in late 2017, and has been its full-time CEO since May 2019. Sacramento-based Two Trees PPC offers digital marketing assistance for local small businesses. Wisby has a background in search engine marketing and digital advertising. Before...
The Hotel Tech Benchmark dashboards and reports respond to a dire need from hoteliers, tech vendors, and investors alike. Understanding the makeup of hotel tech categories, and identifying growth opportunities, will help the industry drive its move towards digitization. The space of hotel technology is booming, but also often misunderstood.
Hest, a designer of sleep products for the outdoors, announced it received $2M in funding from new and existing investors to boost the brand’s product innovation, team growth and sales strategy. Launched in 2019 with the goal to build portable beds, now offers car-camping sleep products sold online and at...
The pandemic has taken a toll on D.C. area residents, employers and job seekers alike. And yet it. has also inspired cutting-edge approaches to workforce development. Washington Business Journal Publisher Alex Orfinger recently brought together three experts to discuss these challenges and innovations — from labor shortages and unused real estate to new apprenticeships, neurodiversity and robot career consultants.
Airbnb reported record quarterly revenue and net income for the third quarter on Thursday, but investors waffled in after hours trading as shares swung from gains to losses over 5% and back again after closing the day up 3.23% at $178.45. Revenue for the period ending Sept. 30 was $2.2...
360insights has acquired Channel Maven and Spark Your Channel, two sister companies founded by Heather K. Margolis. The acquisitions bolster 360insights’ channel engagement, marketing, and digital demand generation capabilities for partner-driven technology companies, the buyer said. Financial terms were not disclosed. These are technology M&A deals number 702 and 703...
The San Mateo company, started four years ago, expects to have 120 employees by the end of the year. The Silicon Valley Business Journal recognizes the philanthropic efforts of Silicon Valley by its businesses and nonprofits with our annual Corporate Philanthropy Awards. Our C-Suite Awards recognize Silicon Valley's top executives...
Businesses of any size could be a target of fraud — and the worst part is, it comes in many forms. Since the start of the pandemic, there has been an increase in a specific type of fraud called business email compromise (BEC), according to Bethany Rambo Cleland, senior vice president and director of treasury management sales at Academy Bank, in this podcast.
Comments / 0