Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold was unable to finish yesterday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons after sustaining a concussion on a fourth quarter rushing attempt. Darnold’s status going forward is as yet unknown and there will not be any further official update from the team today. Head coach Matt Rhule did say the team would be interested in bringing somebody in to “play with PJ” if Darnold were to miss extended time.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO