Military

EU top military official voices support for Bosnia’s joint armed forces

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARAJEVO (Reuters) – The European Union’s top military official voiced support for the unified Bosnian armed forces on Thursday, after Serb leader Milorad Dodik had threatened to pull the Serb component out of the forces and form an exclusively Serb army within Bosnia. The formation of the country’s joint...

