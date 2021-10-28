CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2nd Annual Depot Pumpkin Walk

northernexpress.com
 8 days ago

Thurs. night is family friendly, with a costume...

www.northernexpress.com

vieravoice.com

2nd annual Halloween Heroes

Bring the kids and go trick or treating in the museum. There will be candy stations, safety treats and prizes.
FESTIVAL
KXII.com

2nd annual Lick or Treat Block Party for 49th Street Veterinary Clinic

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The second annual Lick or Treat Block Party for the 49th Street Veterinary Clinic happened Saturday afternoon. To celebrate one year in business and this spooktacular weekend, families brought their pets and dressed them up in their Halloween best for a fun event. A contest of...
LIFESTYLE
The Herald

Pumpkins, movies and a "haunted'' walk in West Middlesex

WEST MIDDLESEX – Victoria Donnelly struggled as she whittled away at her pumpkin at the Kiwanis Park’s shelter in West Middlesex. “It can be frustrating when you carve a pumpkin,’’ said Donnelly, 11, of West Middlesex. She and three of her friends were helping their mothers prepare Thursday for the...
WEST MIDDLESEX, PA
wtoc.com

Brooklet Elementary holds 26th annual Pumpkin Parade

BROOKLET, Ga. (WTOC) - Students at one school combined Halloween costumes with their love of reading. Brooklet Elementary held their 26th annual Pumpkin Parade through downtown. Each class takes a book they’ve read in class and dresses as the characters and they decorate a pumpkin or two in their theme.
BROOKLET, GA
#Pumpkin#Jordan Valley#Goodies#2nd Annual Depot
websterontheweb.com

Second annual Pumpkins on Parade a spooky fun time

The Webster Recreation Center hosted its second annual Pumpkins on Parade Saturday night, and it was even bigger and better than last year. For more than an hour and a half after dark, thousands of people strolled along the mile-long Chiyoda Trail winding behind the Rec Center, which was lined with hundreds of extremely creative, illuminated jack-o-lanterns. The designs ran the gamut from traditional and whimsical to spooky and just plain weird. I saw Olaf and Ernie, the Lego man, spiders, ghosts, unicorns, and lots of toothy grins. For added enjoyment, two of the homeowners whose houses back up to the Rec Center property were playing spooky music for the families that strolled by.
LIFESTYLE
allongeorgia.com

Pumpkin Palooza and Halloween Candy Walk Is Set For October 30

Everything’s coming up candy and pumpkins in downtown Summerville on Saturday, October 30. Summerville Main Streetwill team up with the Summerville Trion Optimist Club to present a Pumpkin Palooza with Pumpkin Derby and the Halloween Candy Walk! This fall celebration will be held down the East Washington Streetscape to the Summerville Depot. Hours for the Pumpkin Palooza will run from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Vendors will be on hand with a variety of foods, crafts, andretail for the public’s pleasure. Interested vendors should contact Susan Locklear by email at slocklear@summervillega.org for vendor registration information.
SUMMERVILLE, GA
Ocean City Today

Making Strides annual run/walk on boards this Saturday

(Oct. 22, 2021) The 10th annual Ocean City Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K fun run and walk will take place this Saturday on the Boardwalk, with proceeds benefitting the American Cancer Society. “We’re looking for a fun day and hoping for good weather. We’re excited to see everyone out...
citysuntimes.com

Holland Center Presents Second Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser

Over the weekend of Oct. 22–24, The Holland Center will celebrate the Halloween season with its Second Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch. From 10am to 5pm each day, this festive event will showcase over 1,000 whimsical, vibrantly colored glass pumpkins, handmade by Gregory Tomb, an acclaimed local glass artist known for his unique, intricate designs. These one-of-a-kind works of art will be available for purchase, with proceeds benefiting the Holland Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to enhancing arts, education and community in the Desert Foothills region.
PHOENIX, AZ
WZZM 13

Families, their pets celebrate 2nd annual 'Howl-o-ween'

HOLLAND, Michigan — The second annual Howl-o-ween fundraiser brought hundreds of people to the Shops at Westshore in Holland Saturday. Families spent time getting candy during trunk-or-treat, playing games and taking hay rides while the animals had their own costume contest to raise money for Harbor Humane. "Events like this...
HOLLAND, MI
NWI.com

Crown Point partners for pumpkin walk

CROWN POINT — The city of Crown Point, in partnership with the Crown Point Community Library and the Crown Point Chamber of Commerce, is hosting this year’s Pumpkin Walk. Children can trick-or-treat at local businesses around the historic downtown square from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Booths also will be set up on the courthouse lawn and shops inside the courthouse also participating in the event as well.
CROWN POINT, IN
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

2nd Annual Fall Festivities October 23-24 & October 30-31

SARATOGA SPRINGS —The Saratoga Springs Downtown Business Association’s Fall Festivities will take place over TWO weekends this year: Oct. 23-24 & 30-31. The event is free and open to the public. The Fall Festivities weekends are a celebration of autumn and Halloween. Downtown store windows will be decorated with festive...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NWI.com

Crown Point celebrates Halloween with downtown Pumpkin Walk

CROWN POINT — Halloween came early to this city’s downtown, thanks to the Pumpkin Walk. Chlidren and adults dressed as witches, princesses, pirates, zombie cheerleaders, Mad Hatters, Harry Potters, and assorted Star Wars characters who lined sidewalks surrounding the courthouse square, leading to the Crown Point Community Library. Sponsored by...
CROWN POINT, IN
alabamanews.net

City of Prattville Holds 3rd Annual ‘Parade of Pumpkins’

Halloween is just around the corner, but you don’t have to wait for the 31st to have some fall fun. The City of Prattville is hosting their 3rd annual ‘Parade of Pumpkins’ in the historic downtown area. From October 22 all the way to Halloween day, the public can come...
PRATTVILLE, AL
News On 6

Watch: Iron Gate Hosts 2nd Annual Halloween Food Drive

A Tulsa food pantry and soup kitchen is working to feed the hungry this weekend. Iron Gate is hosting its second Annual Halloween Food Drive to "scare away hunger." News On 6's Meredith McCown was live on Wednesday morning with details on how it plans to do it.
TULSA, OK
WCAX

2nd Annual Harvest Festival at the Miniature Farm

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A day of fun fall activities brings a big crowd to a miniature farm. On Saturday, more than 1,000 people made their way to Milton for the Annual Harvest Festival. The event featured activities like hay rides, live music, and face painting. Children put on their...
MILTON, VT
wymt.com

City of Hazard hosts 2nd annual North Fork Oktoberfest

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2nd annual North Fork Oktoberfest took place in Hazard, Saturday. Featuring beer, food vendors, live music, a cornhole tournament, and dachshund race. The festival began at 12:30 p.m. and saw a good size crowd taking in the experience. Downtown Coordinator Bailey Richards said the event...
HAZARD, KY

