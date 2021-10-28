CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockets vs. Jazz: 6 prop bets for Thursday's game

By Nick Schwartz
By Nick Schwartz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Following a loss in Dallas to Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, the Rockets return home on Thursday to face Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and the undefeated Jazz. Following the game, the Rockets will depart for a five-game road swing.

Tuesday’s game tips off at 7 p.m. CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest. You can see our betting picks for the game here.

Before the game tips off, make your picks on the top prop bets for the Rockets vs. Jazz showdown at the Toyota Center.

Make your selections below to reveal the results and see if other fans agree with your pick!

