The Star Wars Hasbro team definitely delivered on previous teasers with their new reveals and announcements for Hasbro Pulse Con 2021! The team spent over an hour and a half talking about the latest figures to The Vintage Collection and Black Series lines. No matter which product line you are a collector of they had some great announcements ranging from the prequel era to the end of the Skywalker saga, to everything in between. Naturally with the success of last year’s Mando Mondays Hasbro has continued to build out the world of The Mandalorian with fan favorite characters like Cobb Vanth and Migs Mayfeld. Lightsaber collectors and sequel trilogy fans can also be excited for the reveal of Leia Organa’s FX Elite lightsaber featured in The Rise of Skywalker. It features entertainment-inspired sound effects, progressive ignition, blaster deflect effect, and the molten blade tip effect, as well as a stand to display it’s copper chrome hilt.

