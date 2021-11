Riot Games revealed today that 180 million players are currently engaged with its titles based in the League of Legends universe, an all-time record for the company. This massive number of players doesn’t include the player base for Riot’s first person shooter, VALORANT, but does include League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, and League of Legends: Wild Rift. Riot has largely depended on its flagship title, League, to serve as the foundation of its consumer base. But in recent years, the game and its universe have expanded immensely.

