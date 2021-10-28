Astros-Altuve

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanBuzz

Jose Altuve & His Wife Are Raising a Young Daughter

The Houston Astros are back in the World Series for the third time in five years. Or should we say the second in three? I’ll let you decided how you want to view the 2017 run. Second baseman Jose Altuve has been there through it all. A World Series title,...
MLB
FanSided

Tigers Tidbits: MLB insider picks Detroit Tigers to land superstar shortstop

On this week’s Tigers Tidbits, MLB Insider Jon Heyman makes his prediction on who the Detroit Tigers will land this off-season and a recap of this week’s AFL action. As the World Series is set to start this week, the hot stove is already cooking up predictions on what free agent will land where including one that seems pretty clear to Detroit Tigers fans. We will also take a look at the AFL action over the weekend as one position player had a solid weekend. Here is this week’s Tigers “Spooky Tidbits”.
MLB
#Braves
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Astros make decision on Dusty Baker’s future

The Houston Astros played the entire MLB postseason with manager Dusty Baker in a lame-duck scenario. Now that the run is over, the team is moving quickly to address that. As first reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Baker is expected to sign a contract for the 2022 season within the next 48 hours, sealing his return to the Astros for next season.
MLB
FanSided

Astros make very embarrassing MLB history in World Series Game 5

The Houston Astros made MLB history in Game 5 of the World Series against the Braves. It just wasn’t the kind that any team wants to make. The MLB playoffs are over 100 years old. So it’s kind of hard to make history by doing something no player or team had ever done before.
MLB
New York Post

Reggie Jackson enjoying life with Astros and Jose Altuve

BOSTON — What a thing it is that the very season the Astros reached the rarefied air of five consecutive American League Championship Series appearances, a member of the last club to pull that off climbed aboard this ultra-successful franchise. “I’ve had two situations where I was able to get...
MLB
FanSided

Adam Duvall just got his ankles broken by a baseball (Video)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall tried to field a baseball, but instead “broke his ankles” during Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves are looking to exorcise the demons that was their collapse in the 2020 NLCS this Saturday with a Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the win, they will reach the World Series for the first time since 1999. To do so, they will need to not make any mistakes.
MLB
FanSided

How many teams have come back from a 3-1 World Series deficit?

Is history on the side of the Houston Astros, who look to bounce back from a 3-1 World Series deficit?. The Houston Astros are in an unenviable situation. Following their 3-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the World Series, they are now facing a 3-1 deficit. If they fall in one more game, they will watch as the Braves celebrate with the Commissioner’s Trophy.
MLB
UPI News

MLB playoffs: Altuve, Astros stage late rally, tie ALCS vs. Red Sox

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve homered to ignite a late, eight-run rally and lead the Houston Astros to a series-tying victory against the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the 2021 ALCS in Boston. Altuve's 400-foot, eighth-inning blast tied the score. The Astros took full...
MLB
CBS Sports

Red Sox vs. Astros best bets, props for ALCS Game 6: Another Jose Altuve playoff home run?

Friday night, the Houston Astros have the chance to clinch their third AL pennant in the last five seasons, but they'll have to go through a Boston Red Sox team that has shown great mettle this postseason. The Astros have a 3-2 series lead and only have to win one home game to advance, but the Red Sox are feisty. Also, we've seen the Astros lose Games 6 and 7 at home before, right? The 2019 World Series is when.
