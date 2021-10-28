Astros-Altuve

The Houston Astros are back in the World Series for the third time in five years. Or should we say the second in three? I’ll let you decided how you want to view the 2017 run. Second baseman Jose Altuve has been there through it all. A World Series title,...
On this week’s Tigers Tidbits, MLB Insider Jon Heyman makes his prediction on who the Detroit Tigers will land this off-season and a recap of this week’s AFL action. As the World Series is set to start this week, the hot stove is already cooking up predictions on what free agent will land where including one that seems pretty clear to Detroit Tigers fans. We will also take a look at the AFL action over the weekend as one position player had a solid weekend. Here is this week’s Tigers “Spooky Tidbits”.
It’s still early in the offseason for the New York Yankees. The World Series will begin on Tuesday, between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves, and the Bombers, once again, have to see it on TV. But that doesn’t mean they can’t start to make some preliminary plans with the 2022 campaign in mind.
If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
The Houston Astros played the entire MLB postseason with manager Dusty Baker in a lame-duck scenario. Now that the run is over, the team is moving quickly to address that. As first reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Baker is expected to sign a contract for the 2022 season within the next 48 hours, sealing his return to the Astros for next season.
The Houston Astros made MLB history in Game 5 of the World Series against the Braves. It just wasn’t the kind that any team wants to make. The MLB playoffs are over 100 years old. So it’s kind of hard to make history by doing something no player or team had ever done before.
The Brewers were given an out that they did not deserve, thus limiting the Braves scoring in the bottom of the fourth inning. Adam Duvall is very, very involved in the Braves miscues so far in Game 4, even if this one wasn’t remotely his fault. Duvall made a terrible...
BOSTON — What a thing it is that the very season the Astros reached the rarefied air of five consecutive American League Championship Series appearances, a member of the last club to pull that off climbed aboard this ultra-successful franchise. “I’ve had two situations where I was able to get...
Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall tried to field a baseball, but instead “broke his ankles” during Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves are looking to exorcise the demons that was their collapse in the 2020 NLCS this Saturday with a Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the win, they will reach the World Series for the first time since 1999. To do so, they will need to not make any mistakes.
Reaching the World Series means that a team gets placed right in the spotlight of the national baseball scene. That has been the case for the Braves, who advanced past the Brewers and Dodgers before reaching the Fall Classic. Now the series turns to Truist Field for three straight games.
Is history on the side of the Houston Astros, who look to bounce back from a 3-1 World Series deficit?. The Houston Astros are in an unenviable situation. Following their 3-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the World Series, they are now facing a 3-1 deficit. If they fall in one more game, they will watch as the Braves celebrate with the Commissioner’s Trophy.
BOSTON -- A seven-run ninth inning capped a comeback by the Houston Astros in their 9-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday night. Houston trailed 2-1 after the first inning of play, until second baseman Jose Altuve homered in...
Tom Verducci caught up with José Altuve after the Houston Astros defeated the Boston Red Sox, 9-2, in ALCS Game 4.
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve homered to ignite a late, eight-run rally and lead the Houston Astros to a series-tying victory against the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the 2021 ALCS in Boston. Altuve's 400-foot, eighth-inning blast tied the score. The Astros took full...
Friday night, the Houston Astros have the chance to clinch their third AL pennant in the last five seasons, but they'll have to go through a Boston Red Sox team that has shown great mettle this postseason. The Astros have a 3-2 series lead and only have to win one home game to advance, but the Red Sox are feisty. Also, we've seen the Astros lose Games 6 and 7 at home before, right? The 2019 World Series is when.
