There were a lot of black squares posted on social media last year in support of Black people. And it seems like virtually every industry began considering — either earnestly or perfunctorily — its record on diversity and inclusivity. Race gained increased prominence in the fashion industry as it became a litmus test and a spark, a rallying cry and an open wound. The idea for the e-commerce site Maison Black wasn’t born out of the maelstrom of 2020, but it benefits from the heightened sensitivities that the year churned up.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO