CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Ted Cruz defends using a Nazi salute to protest COVID-19 public health measures

By Ron Kampeas
Cleveland Jewish News
 6 days ago

(JTA) — Sen. Ted Cruz said in a Senate hearing with the U.S. attorney general that protesters and civilians angry with local public policies have the right to make Nazi salutes in protest. “My God! A parent did a Nazi salute at a school board because he thought the...

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Ted Cruz Defends A Parent's Use Of Nazi Salute During School Board Meeting

Ted Cruz defended a parent who used a Nazi salute during a school board meeting, Wednesday, while speaking with Attorney General Merrick Garland at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. Cruz and other Republicans were attacking Garland's request that the Justice Department investigate a rise in violent threats against educators. Cruz...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Media pushes false narrative about Ted Cruz defending Nazi salutes

Media outlets were eager to push the false narrative that Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, supported Nazi salutes on Thursday. On Wednesday, liberal writer Aaron Rupar posted a clip of Cruz arguing with Attorney General Merrick Garland during a Senate committee hearing. During the clip, Cruz denounced the National School Board Association’s letter to the Biden administration that compared protesting parents to domestic terrorists.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
Mic

Ted Cruz spent a huge legislative week tweeting in defense of the Nazi salute

Like Erwin Schrodinger’s eternally tortured cat, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz has somehow managed to straddle two diametrically opposed states of being this week, placing himself in the unenviable position of having to both condemn Nazis — what should, by all rights, be a fairly easy lift for a United States senator — while also twisting himself like a Cirque du Soleil contortionist into wholeheartedly defending people who enthusiastically give the Nazis’ iconic “Sieg Heil” salute.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Cruz blasts Omar, Swalwell for accusing him of 'defending Nazis'

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz slammed Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell and Ilhan Omar after the pair retweeted a clip claiming that the senator was defending Nazis. Aaron Rupar, who describes himself as a journalist on Twitter, tweeted a 27-second clip of a conversation between Attorney General Merrick Garland and Sen. Cruz on Wednesday from Capitol Hill where Cruz was grilling Garland on the Justice Department’s handling of unrest at school boards across the country. Rupar described Cruz’s comments as "defending Nazi salutes."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Merrick Garland
bloomberglaw.com

Immigrant Benefits Axed in Latest Congress Talks on Undocumented

House Democrats are weighing dramatic cuts to immigration provisions that are a shell of lawmakers’ original goal of providing a path to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants. The latest proposal in Democrats’ sweeping social spending and tax bill is an immigration parole provision that would bar applicants from receiving...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewish Telegraphic Agency#Covid 19#Domestic Terrorism#Antisemitism#Nazi#Jta#Senate#Republican#The Justice Department
arcamax.com

As defense disruptions loom, Biden eases up on vaccine refusers

WASHINGTON — As the first deadline under federal vaccination orders hit Tuesday for active-duty Air Force personnel the Biden administration said firing those who refuse jabs should not be the first enforcement option. The administration is requiring that not just military personnel but also federal civilians and the employees of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

The Anti-abortion Movement Will Win Even If It Loses

For anti-abortion activists, Texas’s recent law, Senate Bill 8, must have seemed like magic—a way to stop abortion immediately, without the grind of constitutional litigation and its attendant legal fees. The law prohibits abortion when fetal cardiac activity can be detected, usually around the sixth week of pregnancy, but outsources enforcement to private citizens, who can collect at least $10,000 each time someone performs or “aids or abets” an abortion. Texas claims that this exotic structure insulated it from suit, and at first, the Supreme Court seemed to agree, letting the law go into effect without saying a word and then writing a pro forma order explaining that its hands were tied. For abortion foes, it must have all seemed too good to be true.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KWCH.com

Attorney General sues President Biden over mandate that federal contractors employ only vaccinated people

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) – Kansas joins six other states in a lawsuit against a federal vaccine mandate. The suit is focused on the order from President Joe Biden that requires all businesses with federal contracts, or funding from the federal government, to require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The suit seeks to invalidate that mandate. The mandate has led businesses with federal contracts like Wichita’s Spirit Aerosystems and Kansas colleges like Wichita State University, KU, and K-State to require employees to be vaccinated. Protests against mandated vaccinations have been present throughout the state.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy