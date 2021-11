Dracula is coming the Magic: The Gathering multiverse in the upcoming set Innistrad: Crimson Vow. Crimson Vow is the follow-up to September's Innistrad: Midnight Hunt set. Where Midnight Hunt was all about Werewolves, Crimson Vow is all about vampires. What better time to bring the most iconic vampire in all fiction in the game? Like the Godzilla monsters that appeared in the Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths set, each card in the Dracula series is a variant of another card found in Crimson Vow. Count Dracula, seen below, is a variant of the vampire Planeswalker Sorin Markov, for example. The Dracula series cards are box topper cards included with set booster displays and appear in collector booster packs. The other cards in the Dracula series will feature passages from Bram Stoker's original Dracula novel as flavor text.

HOBBIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO