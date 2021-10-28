7 Filipino Designers Showcasing Their Culture Through Their Work

Early on a Saturday morning in a parking lot behind the family-run business of El Pachuco, shouts and spirited cries were exchanged between folkloric dancers and their families in the audience as they performed dances from different states of Mexico. “Dancing helps keep Mexican tradition and culture alive because with dance we express our customs, traditions, and feelings of the communities,” said Maestra Fe Canseco de Perez, director of Monte Alban, a non-profit folkloric dance company based in Fullerton. Established in 2003, Monte Alban has helped performers learn and appreciate the art of dance, both in practice and performance. While the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly affected Monte Alban and continues to affect them, they have persevered and have kept dancing, adapting to the times.

FULLERTON, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO