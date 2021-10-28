CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

7 Filipino Designers Showcasing Their Culture Through Their Work

By Natasha Marsh
PopSugar
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom high fashion to fashion accessories, local talent is in no short supply in the Philippines. However, according to Paloma Urquijo Zobel, founder of PIOPIO: "Due to Colonialism, Filipinos were...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Technician Online

Students begin preparations for Art2Wear, next semester’s designer showcase

Art2Wear is a student-run event focused on challenging designers to express their perspective of a given theme through wearable art. This year’s theme will be revealed to the public in January, and through that theme, designers will create a fashion show at the end of the school year which showcases all different perspectives of the theme.
BEAUTY & FASHION
coastreportonline.com

Japan Fair showcases traditional, modern Japanese culture

Japan Fair, the largest Japanese cultural festival in Southern California, was held at the Orange County Fairgrounds Oct. 15-17. People flocked from all over to Costa Mesa to experience this immersive and informative event. Japan Fair aims to educate the general public about both traditional and modern Japanese culture. Japan...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Community leaders celebrate Filipino culture, history

Smells of Filipino food wafted outside the Newhall Community Center as a welcome for attendees of the Fil-Am Association of Santa Clarita Valley, “Pistahan at Bayanihan” (Festivities and Community) Cultural Festival. Inside the community center, more than 100 Filipino-American SCV residents sat with friends and families to listen to Fil-Am’s...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
PopSugar

How I Connect With My Latinx Heritage Through These 2 Beauty Ingredients

Living in New York City by myself, without any family nearby, I struggle with intertwining my Honduran heritage into my everyday life. But one way I keep the energy of my Abuela and mother in my life and home is by following some of the beauty tips and secret ingredients that they brought from Honduras to the United States that they have been teaching me since I was a little girl.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Fashion#Filipinos#Fashion Brands#Fashion Accessories#Piopio
Interior Design

Collective Design Returns With a Shoppable Virtual Showcase

Industry favorite Collective Design returns November 3 with a limited event entitled “On the Edge” as part of its online exhibition series “Public Access,” which aims to provide insider access to all. The virtual (and shoppable) showcase of furniture, lighting, and ceramics features works by innovative studios and designers selected from Source, Collective Design’s bespoke platform connecting design professionals with vetted design studio collaborators.
DESIGN
The Post and Courier

Art exhibit showcases Columbia, other photographers' surreal works

Columbia artist Maggie Mullin O’Hara used the exploration of her struggle with anxiety as the roots for “Gestures of Persistence,” a body of work consisting of five video works and three LED lenticular lightboxes. The black and gray work is featured as part of PhotoSC’s upcoming exhibition, “Surrealism: The Unusual...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Design Milk

All Our Working Lives Explores Human-Centric Design + Our Work

It’s worth noting, after a year and a half of living on a smaller, quieter scale, how much creativity and design has been centered around the idea of work. It will likely continue on as we feel out our routines and learn a new work/life balance. Case in point, during 2021’s London Design Festival, manufacturer and retailer of design products, SPC, worked with eight designers on an exploration of human-centric design and our working lives. The exhibition, All Our Working Lives, brought together a variety of furniture, upholstery and textiles from the minds and hands of Matthew Hilton, Ilse Crawford, Oscar Peña, Reiko Kaneko, Lucy Kurrein, Philippe Malouin, Donna Wilson and Terence Woodgate. You can learn more about each piece below.
DESIGN
itechpost.com

The Most Interesting Interior Designers and Their Influence on the Culture

There are people among us who think outside the box, and sometimes they even manage to become successful. Among them, there are many well-known interior designers. The Homey Design Store team has done their research and is here to talk about the most interesting designers influencing the new trends through their creativity. Read on and find out how they, with their energy, contribute to the birth of a whole new culture.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Dia de los Muertos art exhibit showcases students, culture

The Hispanic Professionals Association of Tyler hosted its second annual Dia De Los Muertos art exhibit Thursday at Southside Bank in downtown Tyler. The art exhibit featured art pieces made by local high school students in celebration of the Hispanic holiday that honors and celebrates those who passed away. Alma...
TYLER, TX
washburnreview.org

Study abroad showcases diverse cultures and opportunities

Traveling offers so much opportunity for growth and knowledge. Something that students may not consider is Washburn’s Study Abroad program and how they can travel abroad during their time here. Tina Williams, study abroad coordinator at the office of international programs at Washburn, manages 25 different exchange programs with institutions around the world.
LIFESTYLE
designboom.com

new theatre building in denmark is designed as a cultural laboratory with bold accents

Odsherred theatre: performance space as cultural laboratory. a team consisting of christensen & co. architects, primus architects, STED and oluf jørgensen A/S has transformed a former supermarket into a sleek and modern theatre in the danish city of odsherred. the winning proposal is designed as a contemporary laboratory of culture and a local social hub for the entire city. in other words, the odsherred theatre is envisioned as a performance space for social interaction.
VISUAL ART
fullertonobserver.com

Monte Alban keeps Mexican culture and tradition alive through folkloric dance

Early on a Saturday morning in a parking lot behind the family-run business of El Pachuco, shouts and spirited cries were exchanged between folkloric dancers and their families in the audience as they performed dances from different states of Mexico. “Dancing helps keep Mexican tradition and culture alive because with dance we express our customs, traditions, and feelings of the communities,” said Maestra Fe Canseco de Perez, director of Monte Alban, a non-profit folkloric dance company based in Fullerton. Established in 2003, Monte Alban has helped performers learn and appreciate the art of dance, both in practice and performance. While the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly affected Monte Alban and continues to affect them, they have persevered and have kept dancing, adapting to the times.
FULLERTON, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Bridges Ensemble brings cultures together through Arab music

PASADENA, Calif. — Egyptian American composer Victor Isaac is able to share melodies of peace through his Middle Eastern, LA-based orchestra, the Bridges Ensemble. The Bridges Ensemble is an LA-based Middle Eastern orchestra. Their goal is to bring cultures together through the love of music. Releasing songs with a humanitarian...
PASADENA, CA
fashionweekdaily.com

Watch 70+ Designers Showcases At Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia Right Here!

Tune in to Mercedes Benz-Fashion Week Russia below now, no plane ticket required!. The event has returned to physical format and is welcoming 70+ designers to the runways of Moscow and other Russian cities like St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, and Sochi. Talent from Russia, Bolivia, Brazil, Germany, Israel, Nigeria, and the U.K. will take part in the programing of the award-winning fashion showcase from now through October 23.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
gazettejournal.net

Chowning tells tales of a disappearing working water culture

Growing up in the 1950s and 1960s on Urbanna Creek, Larry Chowning absorbed the sights, sounds and smells of the large oyster fleet anchored there, and on weekends when the boats were tied up, was free to jump from stern to stern and to get to know their owners. This...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
pbshawaii.org

A New Series of Animated Shorts Infused with Filipino Culture

Following episodes of Alma's Way is a new series animated shorts called Jelly, Ben & Pogo. Each short follows the adventures of the intrepid Jelly, her little brother, Ben, and Pogo, a young sea monster. Jelly and Ben’s family are of Filipino heritage, and the show is infused with Filipino culture throughout, including food, music and the Tagalog language.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy