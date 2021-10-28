7 Filipino Designers Showcasing Their Culture Through Their Work

It’s worth noting, after a year and a half of living on a smaller, quieter scale, how much creativity and design has been centered around the idea of work. It will likely continue on as we feel out our routines and learn a new work/life balance. Case in point, during 2021’s London Design Festival, manufacturer and retailer of design products, SPC, worked with eight designers on an exploration of human-centric design and our working lives. The exhibition, All Our Working Lives, brought together a variety of furniture, upholstery and textiles from the minds and hands of Matthew Hilton, Ilse Crawford, Oscar Peña, Reiko Kaneko, Lucy Kurrein, Philippe Malouin, Donna Wilson and Terence Woodgate. You can learn more about each piece below.
