‘Call Me By Your Name’ writer recalls being “blown away” by Shia LaBeouf’s audition

Adapted from Solid Ivory, by James Ivory, published by Farrar, Straus and Giroux. When in the early 1950s I began to make my first films, which were mostly about historic cities, artists, and painting, the Oscar statuette was not the most famous statue in the world. Picasso, Matisse, and Braque were still at work then; Frank Lloyd Wright, America’s greatest artist, was putting together the Guggenheim Museum on Fifth Avenue, and Charlie Chaplin continued to make his films. But I think we can now say that painting is one of the sleeping arts, and so is sculpture, despite the gargantuan clamor of Richard Serra’s monoliths. Since I started working, however, the reputation of the Oscar statuette has grown and grown until it has become the world’s most famous statue. Its fame eclipses even Michelangelo’s David and the Statue of Liberty.

