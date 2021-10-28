CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Call Me By Your Name’ writer recalls being “blown away” by Shia LaBeouf’s audition

By Adam Starkey
NME
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall Me By Your Name screenwriter James Ivory has detailed Shia LaBeouf’s audition to play Oliver in the 2017 film, describing it as “sensational”. Directed by Luca Guadagnino, Call Me By Your Name stars Timothée Chalamet as Elio who falls in love with Oliver, played by Armie Hammer. The film was...

Complex

‘Call Me by Your Name’ Screenwriter Reveals New Details About Shia LaBeouf Nearly Starring in Movie

Screenwriter James Ivory has revealed more details about Shia LaBeouf nearly being cast in the role of Oliver in the Oscar-winning 2017 instaclassic Call Me by Your Name. In a GQ-shared excerpt from his Solid Ivory memoir, Ivory—whose directorial history includes The Remains of the Day—reflects on LaBeouf having been contacted for the part, though he was initially “doubtful” the actor was the right choice. Still, after Ivory viewed some of LaBeouf’s work, the actor—who was sued by FKA twigs last year for alleged physical, mental, and emotional abuse—flew to New York and read with Timothée Chalamet (who plays Elio in the film). As Ivory explains, he and Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino were “blown away” by what they saw.
