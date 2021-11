Noah to be joined by former teammates, family, and fans to mark next chapter in his commitment to Chicago. Today the Chicago Bulls named Joakim Noah a new Bulls Ambassador, and tonight the team will bring together many of his former teammates, friends and family members to celebrate his incredible playing career. The heart of the Bulls for all nine of his 13 NBA seasons spent in Chicago, Noah will be honored with a series of tributes throughout tonight's game against the New York Knicks on Joakim Noah Night, presented by NBC Sports Chicago.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO