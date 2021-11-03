CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Smaller needle, lower dose, fewer side effects, same benefit: What to know about the newly authorized COVID-19 vaccine for kids

By Erin Schumaker
Business Insider
Business Insider
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QeVdR_0cfZ6PmT00
A boy receives a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Clalit Healthcare Services in the Israeli city of Holon near Tel Aviv on June 21. Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images
  • On Tuesay, the CDC gave kids ages 5 to 11 the green light to get Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Children will get 10-microgram shots — one-third of the dose given to adults and teens.
  • Here's what to know about the shot's efficacy, side effects, and more.

Five- to 11-year-olds are now eligible for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, following a unanimous vote by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee and a nod from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky on Tuesday.

In clinical trials, the Pfizer vaccine was found to be 91% effective at reducing the risk of symptomatic illness in children in that age group.

There are key differences, though, between the vaccine 5- to 11-year-olds will receive and the Pfizer shots given to adults and teenagers. Here's what parents may want to know about the needles, doses, and side effects now that the shot is available.

Smaller needles, a lower dose, fewer side effects, same benefit

The vaccine rollout looks different for kids than it did for adults.

Instead of the mass vaccination sites adults flocked to, pediatricians will be heavily involved in administering vaccines to kids, according to the White House. Doctors and nurses will also use smaller needles on kids than on adults.

Additionally, although the kids' vaccine still involves two shots spaced three weeks apart, 5- to 11-year-olds will get smaller doses. Adults and teenagers got 30-microgram doses, whereas younger kids will receive just 10 micrograms.

That lower dose is just as effective for young children as a higher dose would be, according to Dr. Simon Li, a principal investigator helping run the vaccine study on kids in New Jersey alongside Pfizer.

"The dose decision-making was really smart," Li, who's also an associate professor of pediatrics at Rutgers, told Insider.

Pfizer tested the vaccine on kids at 30 micrograms and at 10 micrograms and found that the two versions produced a similar amount of antibodies in that age group. But kids experienced more side effects — such as pain, tenderness, redness, fever, chills, and fatigue — with the 30-microgram dose.

Li said he hopes that hearing the vaccine was specifically designed to have fewer side effects for kids will alleviate parental stress. His own kids are 4, 8, and 10, and he's impatient to get them the shots.

"Once it's available, I would 100% get them vaccinated," Li said. "Hopefully they can be first in line."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Aui1C_0cfZ6PmT00
Unlike COVID-19 vaccines for adults, many of which took place at mass vaccination sites and pharmacies, pediatricians will be heavily involved in administering vaccines to kids, according to the White House. Hero Images/Getty Images

Pfizer's clinical trial for 5- to 11-year-olds included 2,268 participants. Of that group, 19 kids tested positive for COVID-19, 16 of whom had received placebo shots and three of whom were in the vaccinated group. There were no severe COVID-19 cases or deaths in either cohort. The most common side effects from the shot were pain at the injection site, fatigue, and headache.

Pfizer reported five serious adverse events during the course of the trial, but none was linked to the vaccine. Rather, the five events serve as both a reminder of the detailed monitoring in clinical trials and also of how young the participants are. In addition to reporting bone fractures and an arthritic infection among the kids in its trial, Pfizer also noted that one child swallowed a penny.

Federal advisors question whether the shot is necessary for all kids

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z2oR1_0cfZ6PmT00
The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will have special packaging for 5- to 11-year-old kids, using a lower-strength dose. Pfizer

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration's advisory panel voted 17-1 in favor of authorizing Pfizer's vaccine for kids (one member abstained) and the FDA subsequently authorized the shot for emergency use in children. Still, a few panel members expressed skepticism about the wide-reaching recommendation.

"I do believe children at high risk do need to be vaccinated," Dr. James Hildreth, a panelist and president of Meharry Medical College, said. "But vaccinating all of the children to achieve that does seem a bit much for me."

Another panelist, Dr. Eric Rubin, the editor-in-chief of The New England Journal of Medicine, weighed the risk of myocarditis, or heart inflammation, in his decision. But ultimately, he and other panelists agreed that the vaccine's benefits outweigh the risk of that and other potential rare side effects.

Dr. Andrew Pavia, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Utah who was not on the panel, sees it differently.

"Delta has made COVID a pediatric problem," Pavia told Insider in October. "They've often heard that because kids don't die at the rates that adults do, that it's not a big deal. And that was sort of true in 2020. With Delta, it's not true."

Andrew Dunn and Hilary Brueck contributed reporting.

Comments / 6

Related
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, FDA Report Says

Millions of people in the U.S. are already receiving booster shots, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an additional dose of Pfizer for certain groups in late September. Now, the agency is scheduled to meet on Oct. 14 to discuss and vote on a third Moderna shot. Two days ahead of that meeting, the FDA published a report evaluating the safety and efficacy of Moderna's booster dose. The report utilizes data on booster shot side effects from a trial of nearly 200 recipients who were given an additional half-dose of the Moderna vaccine after two full doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS
L.A. Weekly

COVID-19 Survivors May Experience These Two Newly Discovered Side Effects

A recent study found a pair of side effects that are associated with long-haul COVID-19. There are a couple of recurring side effects that are now being associated with post-COVID-19 symptoms (also known as “long COVID”). According to a new study, memory loss and cognitive dysfunction are common symptoms linked with survivors of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Hildreth
raleighnews.net

Weight loss med sold out after receiving FDA approval

PLAINSBORO TOWNSHIP, New Jersey: A newly released weight-reduction medication, having received Federal Drug Administration approval, has proven so popular that it is increasingly sold out in American stores. Wegovy, a weight loss medication manufactured by Novo Nordisk, might be unavailable until early 2022, after initial stocks quickly sold out in...
WEIGHT LOSS
deseret.com

The real side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine for kids

On Tuesday, an advisory committee to the Food and Drug Administration said the FDA should give emergency use authorization to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, per CNBC. Now, more details have been leaked about what side effects children might experience when getting the vaccine. What...
KIDS
Best Life

This Is How Protected You Are After a Pfizer Booster, New Study Says

The long-running debate over whether or not COVID-19 vaccine boosters would be needed finally ended when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized their use in some people. The decisions came as more studies found that initial doses showed decreasing effectiveness against the virus. Now, new research has shed light on just how protected people who receive a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine really are.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cdc#The White House#Rutgers
Rob Adams

There Is a New COVID-19 Vaccine That Shows Better Protection and Fewer Side Effects

By now, we are all familiar with big names such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. In fact, the majority of us got at least one shot of one of the above. Today, Valneva, a French company is making lots of progress with its own COVID-19 vaccine. Unlike the other ones, Valneva's vaccine uses a more traditional technology, not the famous mRNA.
Best Life

The FDA Is Investigating Reports of This Rare Moderna Side Effect

Parents across the country celebrated on Oct. 29 when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the use of the Pfizer vaccine in children aged 5 to 11. Kids are now one step closer to being vaccinated against COVID with Pfizer, and adolescents 12 to 15 have been getting Pfizer shots since May. The journey for Moderna, on the other hand, has been less straightforward. While the vaccine manufacturer applied for FDA authorization for children 12 to 17 in June, the agency has yet to approve Moderna in anyone under 18—and the latest update from the company suggests that might not happen until 2022.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CNBC

Moderna says its Covid vaccine generates strong immune response in 6- to 11-year-olds

Moderna said a smaller dosage of its Covid-19 vaccine is safe and generates a strong immune response in a study of more than 4,700 children ages 6 to 11. Two 50-microgram doses of the vaccine, half the dosage given to adults, produced antibody levels that were 1.5 times higher than those seen in young adults, the company said, citing early data from a phase 2/3 trial.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

What pediatricians want parents to know about the Covid vaccine for kids

As the Covid-19 vaccine has been rolling out for children ages 5 to 11, questions for pediatricians have been rolling in. Many parents are simply wondering where they can find the long-awaited vaccine locally — and fast. Plenty other questions are from parents with a range of concerns about safety and effectiveness in kids.
KIDS
deseret.com

The FDA reveals why it really hasn’t approved the Moderna vaccine for kids yet

The Food and Drug Administration said Sunday that it will need more time to decide if the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12-17 warrants approval. The FDA said it wants to investigate claims of a rare side effect — inflammation of the heart muscle, or myocarditis — in those who received the shot so far.
HEALTH
Fast Company

Chances of getting COVID-19 after a vaccine: CDC tool shows breakthrough cases for Pfizer, Moderna, J&J

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a useful new tool that breaks down rates of cases and death by COVID-19 based on vaccination status. The interactive tool shows the overall rates, as well as rates by age group, and rates based on the type of COVID-19 vaccine received (Janssen/Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Moderna, or unvaccinated).
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

Business Insider

285K+
Followers
19K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy