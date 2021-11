Marco Island’s American Legion Post 404 will be hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony at the Marco Island Lutheran Church at 525 North Collier Boulevard, Marco Island on November 11, 2021 at 11:00 AM to honor all veterans of America’s Armed Forces. All are welcome to participate in this celebration of our brave men and women past and present who willing served to defend our freedoms. The ceremony will be held in the Lutheran Church sanctuary which has a capacity for 400. Seating will be on a first come basis with Veterans having priority.

MARCO ISLAND, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO