A look at what is driving the price surge in copper; and some investment opportunities that flow out of the red metal’s red-hot streak. Electrification is often cited as the driving force in the copper market and it is certainly an important aspect of the market. Electric vehicles, along with the global obsession with electronic devices plus the build-out of renewable energy, has added impetus to what was already a steady upward march in copper demand. With the market already stretched tight by constraints in supply, the copper price recently surpassed even the heady level that created so much excitement from 2006 to 2011. That earlier explosion in the copper price was driven by the rapid economic growth of China, which quickly grew to consume half the world copper supply. This copper market comes when growth in China may have cooled, at least for the moment.

INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO