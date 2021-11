The Vancouver Whitecaps find themselves in a curious position as the 2021 MLS season reaches its climax. In a turbulent Western Conference where every spot between 4th place and 10th can drastically change in a couple of games, the Whitecaps occupy the final playoff spot (Albeit RSL able to overtake them as they have a game in hand). Not to mention, each of the last four games are grueling in their own right, with San Jose, Minnesota, and LAFC all vying for a spots in playoffs themselves before finishing up with Seattle on what could be a make it or break it day.

