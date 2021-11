A viral Battlefield 2042 TikTok video has highlighted a major issue with the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game. If you played the beta, you will know Battlefield 2042 has issues and many missing features. However, one of its biggest problems hasn't been getting enough spotlight until a recent TikTok video highlighting it went viral. If you noticed that there are no friendly icons in smoke, it's because there aren't, and it leads to lots of confusion and friendly fire. In most modes, this isn't a huge problem because you can't deal any damage to your teammates, but in any and all hardcore modes, it's going to be a problem.

