Verbatim: Flooding affects Roush Lake FWA

Effective: 2021-11-02 22:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected around 700 AM CDT Wednesday morning. Target Area: Lake; Newton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Kankakee River at Shelby affecting Lake IN and Newton Counties. For the Kankakee River...including Shelby...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for Kankakee River from Near I-65 and De Motte downstream to IL/IN state line, including the Shelby gauge. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 8:45 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 10.6 feet. * Flood stage is 10.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 7.2 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 10.5 feet, Water overflows low-lying river banks along Bluegrass Road and in Wildwood Estates east of Sumava Resorts.

LAKE COUNTY, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO