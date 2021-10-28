CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verbatim: Flooding affects Roush Lake FWA

By The Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 6 days ago

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources issued this news release today:. Extensive rains have led to flooding concerns at J.E. Roush Lake Fish & Wildlife Area (FWA), affecting recreational access. J.E. Roush Lake FWA staff and...

