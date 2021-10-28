CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

FORMER TEAMMATE OF KYLE BEACH COMES FORWARD TO CORROBORATE HIS STORY, SAYS THE WHOLE TEAM KNEW

markerzone.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the results of the independent investigation now public, with Kyle Beach's identity having been revealed, it's pretty telling what the culture of the 2010 Chicago Blackhawks team was like. Beach was just a 20-year-old with a bright future in hockey ahead of him at the time, being called...

www.markerzone.com

Comments / 7

Related
markerzone.com

PATRICK KANE AND JONATHAN TOEWS REVEAL WHEN THEY FOUND OUT ABOUT KYLE BEACH

With the results of the independent investigation into the sexual assault of a player in the Blackhawks organization back in 2010 having been released to the public, most everyone knows the horrifying details of a sexual assault that had taken place during the team's championship run. On Wednesday, former Blackhawks...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Kane
Person
Brent Sopel
Person
Kyle Beach
Person
Joel Quenneville
Person
Nick Boynton
Person
Jonathan Toews
FanSided

Islanders: Anders Lee Comments On Kyle Beach’s Story

What happened to Kyle Beach is a downright travesty. This week, details were released from the Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault allegation investigation, and last night Beach revealed himself as John Doe in the story. If you haven’t read the details of the report (graphic content warning) you can read the...
NHL
markerzone.com

KYLE BEACH COMES FORWARD AS VICTIM IN BLACKHAWKS SCANDAL, SPILLS EVERYTHING IN INTERVIEW

In a 25 minute long interview with TSN's Rick Westhead that was, quite frankly, very tough to watch at times, pro hockey player Kyle Beach came forward as the victim in the Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault scandal and ensuing lawsuit. Beach was an 11th overall pick of the Blackhawks in 2008. During the team's Stanley Cup run in 2010, he was called up to the main roster as a "Black Ace", someone who could step in and fill a role when a key player got injured. Beach would end up never playing a game in the NHL and has been playing overseas for the last several years. There's a lot to unpack in this interview. I'll try to summarize the most pertinent parts.
NHL
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks' Kane, Toews Address Report and Kyle Beach Revelation

Blackhawks’ Kane, Toews address report and Kyle Beach story originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Tuesday, the Blackhawks released the findings of the Jenner & Block investigation into the sexual assault allegations against former video coach Brad Aldrich and made organizational changes immediately after doing so. Stan Bowman stepped down as President/GM and Al MacIsaac was also relieved of his duties.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ahl#Jenner Block
FanSided

Carolina Hurricanes: Keys to beating disgraced Hawks

Carolina is off to the best start in the history of the franchise. 6-0-0 and in a dominant fashion, the team is looking to improve to 7-0-0 tonight on the second part of a back-to-back as they face the disgraced Chicago Blackhawks. Being on the second half of a back-to-back when you’re playing a team that didn’t play last night means that this is going to be a difficult task regardless.
NHL
sportsmockery.com

Chicago Blackhawks News

The 2020 Chicago Blackhawks season was the franchise’s 94th season and one of its most intriguing. With the regular season suspended on March 12, 20202, due to the pandemic, the league decided just a few weeks later to cancel the remaining 20 games of the regular season. The Blackhawks finished 32-30, which was only good enough for 12th in the Western Conference; however, the league ruled that they would expand the field as part of their return to hockey expand the field, and the Blackhawks advanced to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016–17 season. The Blackhawks, led by Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, and the outstanding goaltending of Corey Crawford, went on to defeat the Edmonton Oilers in the qualifying round, despite being the youngest team in the postseason with an average age of 25.6. The Blackhawks were eventually ousted in the first round by the Vegas Golden Knights in five games. Kane led the team in goals (33), assists (51), and points (84) in what could be the beginning of a rebuild here in Chicago after a long run at the top.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
markerzone.com

BLACKHAWKS POSTPONE TRIBUTE NIGHT FOR MARIAN HOSSA

The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Monday night that they are postponing their tribute night for Marian Hossa to allow the organization to reflect on the past week amid the results of the team's sexual abuse investigation. "After further discussion between Danny Wirtz, Jaime Faulkner and Marian, everyone agreed that this...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

10 takeaways from the Chicago Blackhawks’ first 10 games, including the Wirtzes needing to answer for the stumbling start and the importance of a healthy Patrick Kane

The Chicago Blackhawks ended their winless streak with a flourish in Monday night’s 5-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators at the United Center. Patrick Kane’s seventh career hat trick (ninth including the postseason) propelled the Hawks to a season high in goals. Goalie Marc-André Fleury described the win as a “gorilla” off the team’s back, and coach Jeremy Colliton said it was a huge relief. ...
NHL
letsgohawks.net

Bad News For Patrick Kane.

The Chicago Blackhawks were dealt a tough blow yesterday. Chicago announced that Ryan Carpenter, Erik Gustafsson and Patrick Kane had all been placed on the COVID-19 list. While they received some good news on Sunday, they also received some bad news. Carpenter and Gustafsson have both been removed from the...
NHL
markerzone.com

KADRI NOT HAPPY WITH OFFICIALS AFTER 10-MINUTE MISCONDUCT VERSUS BLUES

Things between the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues got quite heated last night when Jordan Binnington fired a puck at Darcy Kuemper during a stoppage in play and then swung his stick near the face of Nazem Kadri. Rightfully so, Binnington was assessed a ten-minute misconduct. What was very...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy