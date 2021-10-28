Plans to create major new Aberdeen city centre market submitted

Developing the nation’s brownfield sites would deliver the government’s housing pledge eight times over and add almost £490bn worth of homes into a severely undersupplied market, analysis of official figures has shown.Brownfield sites are areas that have been previously developed but aren’t currently in use, such as derelict buildings or disused car parks.But it is also the term used to describe areas that have had commercial and industrial purposes including those that could have resulted in pollution and contamination by hazardous materials in the past. Such histories can make building on such sites complicated and expensive.Greenfield sites, by contrast, are...

REAL ESTATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO