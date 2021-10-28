CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Man shoots into occupied car, runs from police, shoots at police, is shot and captured

By Mike Duran, Shane Crigger, Daniela Leon, Paige Weeks
KXRM
KXRM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xpuj7_0cfZ1fqa00

UPDATE: According to CSPD, officers received reports about a man firing a gun into an occupied car. When officers tried to make contact with the gunman, the suspect began firing at them.

The suspect and officers exchanged fire, and the suspect was able to get away.

Later, police found the suspect leaving The Vanguard School property. The suspect and officers exchanged more gunfire.

At some point during the shooting, the suspect was shot at least once. He was taken to the hospital with injuries. It is currently unclear when exactly the suspect was shot.

Police recovered a pistol at the scene.

This is a developing story. FOX21 will update as more information is released.

UPDATE: According to The Vanguard School, a man was seen on school grounds and immediately left campus when he was confronted by school officials.

Vanguard School said the man walked onto school property after he tried to escape police at another location for an incident unrelated to the school. Police were able to capture the suspect as he exited school grounds.

The school also confirmed the officer-involved shooting. However, it is still unclear when the shooting happened.

There are no known injuries or damage to school facilities.

UPDATE: CSPD Lt. James Sokolik is expected to give a statement around 12:15 p.m.

UPDATE: The nearby Vanguard School has secured both of its campuses due to police activity.

According to the school, the situation has been contained and all staff and students are safe and accounted for. Currently, the campuses are still secured. Travel in and out of both campuses is limited until further notice.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y00zt_0cfZ1fqa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UtAWB_0cfZ1fqa00

UPDATE: The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will act as the lead investigative agency.

ORIGINAL: COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the downtown area.

CSPD is asking the public to avoid the entire South Nevada Avenue area, particularly between Brookside Street and St. Elmo Avenue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VphgO_0cfZ1fqa00

Information is limited at this time, but FOX21 does have a photographer at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXRM

Two men found dead after reported shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Officers were called out to the 4000 block of Fountain Springs Grove, at the Fountain Springs Apartments, just before 12:30 A.M. on Tuesday, on the report of a shooting. When CSPD officers arrived on scene, they discovered the bodies of two men. The Violent Crimes Homicide Assault Unit was […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
County
El Paso County, CO
State
Nevada State
El Paso County, CO
Crime & Safety
KXRM

HAVE YOU SEEN ME: CSPD searching for missing 12 year old girl

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is calling on the community to help find a missing 12-year-old girl. Savannah Gallagher was last seen Monday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. while wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants, and blue sneakers. Savannah is 5’1, about 100 lbs., and has brown hair. If you […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Officer-involved shooting timeline: Suspect shot into vehicle, shot at police, trespassed on school property

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has released a timeline detailing what happened during Thursday’s officer-involved shooting. According to EPSO, at approximately 10:00 a.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Communications Center learned about a man firing a handgun into an occupied car in a parking lot located in the 1600 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Colorado Springs police capture man with 6 felony warrants

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man with several felony warrants has been arrested and taken off the streets after he tried to escape from local police. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), detectives with the Auto Theft Task Force located wanted man Joel Atwell, 38, around 8 o’clock Friday night around 4700 North […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Authorities find ‘at least one’ deceased victim at multi-acre property in El Paso County, say there could be more

UPDATE: The sheriff’s office is calling this investigation an “apparent murder-suicide” that left four people, including two juveniles, dead. Read the latest from FOX21 News here. UPDATE: The sheriff’s office has confirmed that at least one person was found dead on a property in unincorporated El Paso County on Saturday morning around 10 o’clock. According […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Cspd#The Vanguard School
KXRM

4 dead in head-on crash near Wyoming border on Highway 85

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) – Four people are dead after a crash that happened at 2:30 in the morning near the Wyoming border on Highway 85. Two vehicles crashed head-on near mile marker 306, according to police. There were two people who died in each vehicle involved. One of the vehicles was a 2015 Jeep, […]
WYOMING STATE
KXRM

Boulder woman, newborn, found dead in tent

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A pregnant woman was found dead in a tent at a vacant lot in Boulder, and her newborn baby was also found dead nearby. Officials called this is a tragic case because they say over several weeks before she and her newborn were found dead, they offered her shelter and medical […]
BOULDER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXRM

DUI enforcement starts Oct. 29

Halloween is meant to be spooky. Drivers are meant to be sober. This is the message that CDOT, the Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies are alerting Coloradans to during The Heat Is On Halloween Weekend DUI enforcement period, Oct. 29 – Nov. 1.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

KXRM

2K+
Followers
676
Post
303K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy