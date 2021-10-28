CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Judge sets ground rules for Kyle Rittenhouse trial

CBS News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Wisconsin judge has finalized ground rules ahead...

www.cbsnews.com

CBS News

Ohio to pay $17.5 million to man who was paralyzed after he was tackled by prison guards

The state of Ohio has agreed to pay $17.5 million to a 21-year-old man who was paralyzed after he was tackled by correctional officers, his attorney announced Monday. Seth Fletcher was two months away from his release from the Chillicothe Correctional Institution when two prison guards tackled and struck him with "sadistic and malicious force" in April 2020, resulting in critical injuries, including quadriplegia, according to the lawsuit.
The Free Press - TFP

Illegal Immigrant With A Long Criminal Record Defied Deportation Because Some Woke NFL Players Vouched For Him. Now, He Is A Murder Suspect

Wokeism, as a California case seems to indicate, can get people killed. According to the local media in Bakersfield, sheriff’s detectives in Tulare County were searching for 24-year-old Jose Omar Bello Reyes as a murder suspect. Investigators believe Reyes and two other men were involved in the shooting death of...
The Charleston Press

Good Samaritan offered help to a girl arguing with her violent partner in public, her boyfriend shot him six times to death, charged

Every couple has misunderstandings and goes through arguments every now and then, and this is completely normal for all couples. What is not normal is when these arguments turn violent that usually end up with injuries, sometimes even fatal. Unfortunately, the number of such cases in United States has been...
State
Wisconsin State
Davenport Journal

US Marshals draw guns on young mother and her 3-month-old baby after knocking on wrong apartment

Knocking on the wrong door seldom has any serious consequences, but when several armed US Marshals knocked on a young mother’s front door it left her frightened for her and her baby’s life. “I cracked the door open and they pushed the door open and pushed me and my baby out of the way. They are holding us at gunpoint, screaming, there is a gun about a foot away from her face,” she said.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
New Pittsburgh Courier

Ruling in Kyle Rittenhouse trial leaves observers outraged

The latest development in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse has left several observers outraged. On Tuesday afternoon, Kenosha County Circuit Court Bruce Schroeder ruled that defense attorneys can refer to the men who were shot by Kyle Rittenhouse as “rioters,” “arsonists” and “looters” after opening arguments are made. “He can...
PUBLIC SAFETY

