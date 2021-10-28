CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

AS Gaming vs Sudip Sarkar: Who Has Better Stats In Free Fire For October 2021?

By Abhisek Kumar Mishra
firstsportz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGarena’s battle royale title Free Fire is the most popular title in the respective genre. This huge popularity has amassed a huge community of content creators. Here in this article, we will take a look at AS Gaming vs Sudip Sarkar to check who has better stats in Free Fire for...

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

How To Overplay Otho In Free Fire For October 2021?

Free Fire has the most diverse character roster in the mobile battle royale genre with unique abilities to help players on the battlefield. Here in this article, we will take a look at how you can overplay Otho in Free Fire for October 2021. There are 43 characters at present...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Kd#As Gaming In Both Squad
firstsportz.com

How to get the Superchargers Bundles in Free Fire Gaming Dice?

Free Fire releases regular events for the players to participate in and get the rewards like cosmetics and more. Here is how to get the Superchargers Bundles in Free Fire Gaming Dice event. The Gaming Dice is a new lucky draw event that has received 4 great bundles in the...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Free Play Days: Try These Xbox Games For Free (October 21-24)

It's time for another batch of Free Play Days titles! Three more games are available to play for free this weekend for Xbox Live Gold members, and they're ready to download right now. So, what's on offer? We've got two Xbox Game Pass games in the form of Dead by...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Free Fire: List of Fist Skins available in the game

Free Fire is a mobile-based survival Battle Royale game that came out late in the year 2017. The game has a lot of beautiful skins available for almost anything. Be it the weapons, the backpack, the vehicles, the surfboard, etc. In a nutshell, most of the available objects that matter to the gameplay have got a huge variety of skins that are visually very pleasing to the eyes. The game recently came up with the concept of introducing skins for the fists available in the game. Though, unlike most of the other object skins, these fist skins don’t offer any perks or boosts and are solely to add materialistic value to the character’s appearance. Here we shall look into all the fist skins that are available in Free Fire for players across the globe.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
India
NewsBreak
Youtube
firstsportz.com

DJ Alok vs Otho: Who Is Best In Free Fire For October 2021?

Garena Free Fire has one of the best character rosters in the whole mobile battle royale genre for players to choose from with unique abilities. Here in this article, we will take a look at DJ Alok vs Otho skill comparison to check who is best in the Free Fire for October 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

How To Get A Name Change Card In Free Fire Max For October 2021?

Garena Free Fire Max recently made its arrival on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. This much popularity has acquired them a huge audience. Here we will take a look at how to get a name change card in Free Fire Max for October 2021. Free Fire Players...
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

Free Fire Watch to Win event in BOOYAH for October 24th!

Free Fire regularly holds events that come back from time to time to reward the players in return for completing certain tasks and missions. The Free Fire Watch to Win event in BOOYAH is a regular event and rewards the players for watching streams and clips of the game. Free...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Prime Gaming's November Free Games Are Better Than PS Plus

Members of Amazon’s Prime Gaming have been spoiled today with the arrival of some top tier titles like Dragon Age and Control, and honestly, the offerings from PlayStation Plus pale in comparison. While the PS Plus selection hasn’t been officially unveiled, the leak comes from Dealabs which has a reliable...
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingaddicts.com

Games With Prime Has Some Epic Free Titles This November

Control, Dragon Age and Tomb Raider lead the charge in Amazon’s November game drop. Prime Gaming is offering 9 new titles for members starting November 1! This month’s lineup takes players around the world, from exploring Siberia in Rise of the Tomb Raider to uncovering the truth about mysterious creatures in Africa with Secret Files: Sam Peters.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

Top 5 Best Character Bundles In Free Fire For October 2021

Garena Free Fire offers players a bunch of cosmetics and costume bundles to choose from as per their taste. However, players need to buy them using Diamonds either from the in-game store or from the event itself. Other than this each character has their own special character bundle which can be equipped by that particular character only.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy