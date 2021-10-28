AS Gaming vs Sudip Sarkar: Who Has Better Stats In Free Fire For October 2021?

Free Fire is a mobile-based survival Battle Royale game that came out late in the year 2017. The game has a lot of beautiful skins available for almost anything. Be it the weapons, the backpack, the vehicles, the surfboard, etc. In a nutshell, most of the available objects that matter to the gameplay have got a huge variety of skins that are visually very pleasing to the eyes. The game recently came up with the concept of introducing skins for the fists available in the game. Though, unlike most of the other object skins, these fist skins don’t offer any perks or boosts and are solely to add materialistic value to the character’s appearance. Here we shall look into all the fist skins that are available in Free Fire for players across the globe.

