Serena Williams is not a woman who is easily caught off-balance. But when she sits down with sister Venus and screen parent Will Smith to reflect on the making of King Richard — the bighearted Warner Bros. biopic that chronicles the '90s-era forging of tennis' greatest-of-all-time queens — the line between fact and fiction gets fuzzy. "There's a scene where my dad says..." Serena starts, before squeezing Smith's arm and catching herself. "Well, Will says that you're doing this for every Black girl. And that really hit me in a different way because obviously at the time we didn't know."

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO