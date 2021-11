At its midpoint, FantomDC has offered many hints of what’s to come for the groundbreaking blockchain platform. The Fantom blockchain token FTM breached new all-time highs this week, just as the Fantom Developer Conference (FantomDC) was in its first full day. Held in Abu Dhabi, FantomDC is a stylish affair, and one would expect nothing less from the organizers Keynote Limited. But beyond the bright lights and spectacle, there is something much larger happening at Fantom: a drive and energy that eclipses crypto trading markets and the ebullient sentiment about price rises.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO