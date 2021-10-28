GAMEDAY Mavs vs. Spurs: Porzingis Injury Report

By Bri Amaranthus

The Dallas Mavericks face their first back-to-back of the season.

ODDS: The Mavs are 7-point favorites over the Spurs on FanDuel.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (2-1) VS. SAN ANTONIO SPURS (1-3)

WHEN: Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

NEXT: The Mavericks hit the road to play the Denver Nuggets, Friday at 9 p.m. CT. It is the second night of a back-to-back for Dallas.

FINAL WORD Jalen Brunson on all 15 Mavs players playing in the home opener:

"Let's go. It got everyone fired up. I don't think it's ever happened before, something like that... It's something that we needed."