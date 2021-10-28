Inside Starbucks' Plan to Raise Its Minimum Wage

Starbucks said Wednesday it is raising its U.S. employees’ pay and making other changes to improve working conditions in its stores. The Seattle-based coffee giant said all of its U.S. workers will earn at least $15 — and up to $23 — per hour by next summer. In late January, employees with two or more years of service will get a 5% raise, while those with five or more years of service could receive up to a 10% raise. Workers can also get a $200 recruitment bonus to help attract new employees.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 6 DAYS AGO