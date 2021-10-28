CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inside Starbucks' Plan to Raise Its Minimum Wage

By Roland Marconi
Street.Com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarbucks (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report has plans to increase the minimum wage for its U.S. baristas to $15 by the summer of 2022 and again to $17 sometime during the summer....

www.thestreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Salt Bae is paying his staff the same hourly wage as the cost of the mashed potato on his expensive menu

The infamous Salt Bae restaurant is reportedly hiring chefs to work for the same hourly wage as the cost of the mashed potato on his inflated menu. According to a job ad on Caterer.com, the role of Chef de Partie - which means a chef in charge of a particular area of production in a restaurant - at Salt Bae’s Knightsbridge establishment, Nusr-Et is salaried at £12-£13.50 an hour, plus tips.
RESTAURANTS
Missy Crystal

Do People Expect Too Much From Minimum Wage Workers?

Do you hold minimum wage workers to a higher standard than other employees?. Treat minimum wage workers with respect and kindnessPhoto by Ketut Subiyanto from Pexels. Restaurants can’t find enough workers in my area, so they close early if staff from other locations can’t help. That statement may not surprise you, as the labor shortage extends far beyond my region. There are hiring problems across the country right now, and a large chunk of these issues involve restaurants, retail gigs, and other low-wage jobs.
morningbrew.com

How to ask for a raise in an inflationary economy

Actionable tips to brighten your financial future. The good news: US wages and salaries have seen a record 4.2% increase over the past 12 months. The bad news: Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, has reached 5.4% over the same period. That means your paycheck might not be...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Sbux#Target#Mcdonald#Chipotle
Street.Com

Shake Shack Stock Up; Truist Notes Digital Sales, Better Delivery

Shares of Shake Shack (SHAK) - Get Shake Shack, Inc. Class A Report rose Monday after analysts at Truist upgraded the fast food chain to buy from hold, citing a rise in digital sales and improved delivery service. Truist lowered its price target on the stock to $90 a share...
BUSINESS
CNN

This will be an incredibly expensive Christmas. Shoppers don't care

New York (CNN Business) — You've probably noticed that prices have gone up on groceries, essentials, home appliances, fast food and all sorts of consumer goods. Inflation is at more than a decade-long high. That means 2021 will be among the most expensive holiday shopping seasons ever. But shoppers aren't...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
EatThis

Walmart Just Made This Major Change to Its Holiday Services

Grocery shopping during the holidays can be hectic, and while ordering online may spare you from the headache of shuffling from one overcrowded and understocked store to the next, it can come with its own issues. Scheduling a delivery can be difficult if you're away at work during the day, making online ordering impossible. Good news for shoppers who can't wait around at home all day—Walmart is extending its holiday delivery hours and adding more delivery windows.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
PennLive.com

How does $23 an hour sound? Starbucks raising U.S. workers’ pay to help fend off union efforts

Starbucks said Wednesday it is raising its U.S. employees’ pay and making other changes to improve working conditions in its stores. The Seattle-based coffee giant said all of its U.S. workers will earn at least $15 — and up to $23 — per hour by next summer. In late January, employees with two or more years of service will get a 5% raise, while those with five or more years of service could receive up to a 10% raise. Workers can also get a $200 recruitment bonus to help attract new employees.
LABOR ISSUES
WPXI Pittsburgh

Costco raises employees’ minimum hourly wage to $17

Costco has raised the minimum wage for hourly store workers in the U.S. for the second time in eight months, bumping starting pay up a dollar to $17 an hour. The wholesale club giant told employees that the new wages went into effect on Monday, CNN reported. Costco has approximately...
RETAIL
AOL Corp

Starbucks & Costco Announce Wage Raises Amid Continued Labor Market Crisis

Starbucks and Costco both announced this week that they would raise employees’ wages. The announcements follow similar recent ones from big companies, including Amazon, and come amid a tight labor market and an employee shortage in the country. Costco, Amazon and 16 Other Companies That Raised Their Minimum Wage to...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy