The Miller Grove Lady Hornets hosted PTAA Tuesday for their final regular season game of the year, looking to end their season on a strong note. Miller Grove opened the game with their best set of the season so far. The Lady Hornets have had multiple sets this season in which they won by 15+ points, but for the first time all year, Miller Grove didn’t allow a single point in the set, winning by a final score of 25-0.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO