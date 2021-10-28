CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willowood USA receives EPA registration for Mesotrione 4SC. Willowood USA announced that the EPA has approved its Willowood Mesotrione 4SC product. Willowood Mesotrione 4SC is a long lasting, broad spectrum, residual herbicide used primarily for the control of tough broadleaf weeds in corn,... more ». Bayer refuses EPA’s request...

mcdonoughvoice.com

Increased input prices driving changes to crop management

QUINCY — More and more, we hear of major supply chain issues in the United States that have affected pretty much everything. As farmers prepare for the 2022 growing season, they are experiencing fertilizer and herbicide shortages resulting in significant price increases. Higher input prices will likely affect management choices farmers make for the 2022 crop.
AGRICULTURE
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Fungicide assessment for cucurbit downy mildew management

Fungicide assessment for cucurbit downy mildew management. Cucurbit production in Florida is impacted by downy mildew on an annual basis. Nearly continuous production of cucurbits occurs temporally throughout Florida, which puts extensive pressure on the pathogen population to select for individuals that are resistant to current fungicides labeled for cucurbit downy mildew.
AGRICULTURE
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Onions recalled from ProSource Produce LLC and Keeler Family Farms

Onions recalled from ProSource Produce LLC and Keeler Family Farms. The FDA, along with Centers for Disease Control and state and local partners, is investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Oranienburg infections linked to whole, fresh onions. FDA’s traceback investigation is ongoing but has identified ProSource Produce, LLC (also known as ProSource Inc.) of Hailey, Idaho, and Keeler Family Farms of Deming, New Mexico, as suppliers of potentially contaminated whole, fresh onions imported from the State of Chihuahua, Mexico.
AGRICULTURE
vegetablegrowersnews.com

USDA collaborates on research priorities with organic farm group

USDA collaborates on research priorities with organic farm group. Organic Farming Research Foundation has entered in a three-year cooperative agreement with USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA). OFRF will be tasked with analyzing Organic Agriculture Research and Extension Initiative (OREI) and Organic Transitions (ORG) funded projects by commodity, region and research topics.
AGRICULTURE
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Alliance drives breeding techniques, gene editing for strawberries

Alliance drives breeding techniques, gene editing for strawberries. The J.R. Simplot Co. announced Oct. 28 it has entered a strategic alliance with Plant Sciences Inc., a Watsonville, California-based plant breeding company, to drive new breeding techniques for strawberries, including gene editing. Simplot and Plant Sciences Inc. (PSI) have been collaborating...
AGRICULTURE
freedom929.com

IDOA / 2022 COVER CROP PROGRAM

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) has announced that its Fall Covers for Spring Savings Cover Crop Premium Discount Program will start on Wednesday, December 15th. While the 2022 acreage limit was doubled to 100,000 acres, compared to the 50,000 acre cap for 2021, eligible acres will be funded on a first-come, first-served basis, and receive a premium discount of $5 per acre on the following year’s crop insurance invoice for every enrolled and certified cover crop acre. However, before applying, farmers must certify their cover crops were seeded in fall 2021 through their local FSA office and include a federal crop insurance policy number with the application. With 185,000-plus acres applied for last year, ag officials expect the new limit to be reached quickly despite the doubling in size.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

The Year-Over-Year Change in Licensed Crop Exports

The Canadian Grain Commission's Exports of Canadian Grain and Wheat Flour report shows total crop exports through licensed terminals during the first two months of the crop year (August and September) at 5.0589 million metric tons, down 34.4% from the same period in 2020-21 and 24.7% below the three-year average. Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada's October supply and demand tables point to a 35.4% drop in exports forecast for 2021-22, while considering both licensed and unlicensed exports and the export of crop products.
AGRICULTURE
agrinews-pubs.com

Crop stocks continue to rise

WASHINGTON — Higher production and beginning stocks led to more ample corn and soybeans supplies in the supply and demand estimates report issued Oct. 12 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Here are the highlights of the report. Soybeans: USDA lowered the 2021-2022 season-average price forecast by 55 cents to...
AGRICULTURE
Imperial Valley Press Online

State cotton crop smaller amid price rally

Lack of water for agriculture could dampen prospects for California farmers to grow more cotton, even as prices for the commodity have soared. With cotton harvest fully underway in the state, farmers should reap “a fantastic price” for this year’s crop, said Roger Isom, president and CEO of the California Cotton Ginners and Growers Association.
AGRICULTURE
dublincitizen.com

Crop Report

Expect higher prices, fewer options on Thanksgiving turkeys. Consumers can expect higher prices and fewer options for whole turkeys leading into this Thanksgiving, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert. David Anderson, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension livestock economist, Bryan-College Station, said turkey production was down 5% compared to last...
AGRICULTURE
thetrumantribune.com

Farmers Try Cover Crops

Weather conditions and incentives motivate area producers to try new cover crops options. Area farmers will tell you this growing season has been a unique one, which has led to a unique harvest with the problem of corn reseeding itself. This has led to more farmers willing to try...
MARTIN COUNTY, MN
High Plains Journal

Kansas crop producers urged to participate in weed management survey

A Kansas State University weed ecologist is encouraging the state’s producers to participate in a survey that she says will help with targeted weed control management strategies in the future. Anita Dille said the 2021 Soybean and Corn Weed Management, Weed Escapes and Targeted Spraying Technologies survey is now available...
KANSAS STATE
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Midwest group releases new cover crop field guide

Cover crops are used to slow erosion, improve soil health and capture nutrients. However, from planting to termination, growers face many production decisions. The Midwest Cover Crops Council (MCCC), composed of representatives from 12 Midwest states and the province of Ontario, agricultural stakeholders and universities, including Purdue, is releasing a new edition of the Cover Crops Field Guide. The popular pocket-size in-field reference helps growers effectively select, grow and use cover crops. Topics include cover crop selection, cropping system recommendations and effects of cover crops.
AGRICULTURE
myeasternshoremd.com

Deadline for planting cover crops extended

ANNAPOLIS — Due to recent excessive rainfall and wet field conditions across the state, the Maryland Department of Agriculture has announced an extension of the planting deadline for farmers who signed up for grants to plant fall cover crops. According to a news release, farmers now have until Nov. 12...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Supply chain disruptions decried by United Fresh, produce groups

Supply chain disruptions decried by United Fresh, produce groups. The House Agriculture Committee held a hearing Nov. 3 on the challenges facing the entire agricultural supply chain. As part of the hearing, a joint statement representing North American fresh produce organizations urging immediate government action to address significant ongoing supply chain disruptions with impacts to food systems, economies, and ultimately individuals and families worldwide, was submitted for the record.
AGRICULTURE
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Gulf Shores the spot as Alabama fruit, vegetable industry gathers

Gulf Shores the spot as Alabama fruit, vegetable industry gathers. Over 100 specialty crop farmers and industry professionals will gather in Gulf Shores Nov. 18-19 for the Alabama Fruit & Vegetable Growers Association Annual Conference & Trade Show. The event at the Lodge at Gulf State Park features 32 sessions...
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Bees, sheep, crops: Solar developers tout multiple benefits

Silflower was among native plants that blanketed the vast North American prairie until settlers developed farms and cities. Nowadays confined largely to roadsides and ditches, the long-stemmed cousin of the sunflower may be poised for a comeback, thanks to solar energy.Researchers are growing silflower at nine solar installations in the Minneapolis area, testing its potential as an oilseed crop. The deep-rooted perennial also offers forage for livestock and desperately needed habitat for bees, butterflies and hummingbirds.“We need a lot of plots spaced pretty far apart to measure silflower's effects on pollinators,” said crop scientist Ebony Murrell of The Land...
AGRICULTURE
technologynetworks.com

Breakthrough in Development of Drought-Resistant Crops

Plants have developed various counter mechanisms to subdue the stress caused by extreme environments such as drought and heat. For instance, some plants will undergo defoliation or close their stomata to reduce water loss and increase the chance of survival. Details of how these mechanisms were activated in the endomembrane system have still not been clear.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Sunn hemp effective for weed control in fall crops, research finds

Sunn hemp effective for weed control in fall crops, research finds. Growers with a certified organic diversified vegetable farm in South Carolina are seeing some success with using sunn hemp as a crimped cover crop to suppress weeds in fall brassica crops. Wild Hope Farm, located in Chester, South Carolina,...
CHESTER, SC
republic-online.com

NASS releases weekly crop report

MANHATTAN — For the week ending Oct. 31, there were 4.8 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). Topsoil moisture supplies rated 12 percent very short, 22 percent short, 59 percent adequate and 7 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 12 percent very short,...
MANHATTAN, KS

