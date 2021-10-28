CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

US natural gas producer EQT sees export opportunities

naturalgasworld.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company operates primarily in the Appalachia shale basin, the largest natural gas producer in the Lower 48 states. The president of natural gas company EQT said October 27 that it could be expanding its web through possible advances in pipeline and LNG export capacity. EQT operates primarily in...

www.naturalgasworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. shale producers signal more oil coming, as OPEC counts on restraint

Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producers' decision this year to resist pumping more oil even as prices surge could be nearing an end, according to company executives. Several major oil companies, including BP Plc (BP.L), Chevron Corp (CVX.N) and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), are planning to increase output or shale spending next year, undercutting OPEC's tight supply management that has pushed crude oil prices above $80 a barrel as global demand for fuel rebounded more swiftly than many anticipated.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
greenvillejournal.com

Letter to the Editor: Natural gas is not the answer

Last week, Mr. Lummus, CEO of Upstate SC Alliance, was correct when he offered “If our economic prosperity is going to continue in the next decades, we must build the infrastructure to prepare.” Unfortunately, he focused his essay on the wrong type of infrastructure. This summer was the hottest ever...
PIEDMONT, SC
KATV

CenterPoint Energy customers may see increase in natural gas bills this winter

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — CenterPoint Energy announced Thursday that customers in Arkansas may see an increase in their natural gas bills this winter. The company said the increase is primarily due to natural gas market conditions. The Winter Fuels Outlook report, which is issued by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, showed that the main reason for the jump in prices is that fuel demand has increased from recent lows.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Reuters

Cheniere introduces feed gas to Louisiana Sabine 6 LNG export plant

(Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Cheniere Energy Inc said Thursday it introduced feed gas to the sixth liquefaction train at its Sabine Pass LNG export plant in Louisiana in September. That keeps the plant, which will likely produce first LNG in test mode before the end of...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
West Virginia State
naturalgasworld.com

This Is Not the Time to Halt Natural Gas Production in Equatorial Guinea

Since 1996, the discovery and development of oil and gas have transformed the economy of Equatorial Guinea. Since Ireland in 2018 became the first country to say it would divest entirely from fossil fuels, governments, activists, and agencies worldwide have begun reciting the same rallying cry: ban all financing on hydrocarbons development and production.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MySanAntonio

Speakers see opportunities in energy transition

Recent years have been transformational for the energy industry, buffeted by demands for an energy transition to a low-carbon or zero-carbon environment, constrained access to capital and a global pandemic. But few companies have been as transformed as ConocoPhillips, which this year has seen its Permian Basin acreage leap from...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Eqt#Gas Pipeline#Derivatives#Lng#Americans#Alta#Chevron#Eqt Corporation
naturalgasworld.com

Woodside cuts Greater Pluto gas reserves

The Greater Pluto region off Western Australia comprises the Pluto, Xena, Pyxis, Larsen, Martell, Martin, Noblige and Remy fields. Woodside on November 5 slashed the total proved and probable gas reserves estimate for its Greater Pluto region off Western Australia by about 10%. Excluding 2021 production to date, the company...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
lpgasmagazine.com

Pullback in propane prices may indicate buying opportunity

Trader’s Corner, a weekly partnership with Cost Management Solutions, analyzes propane supply and pricing trends. This week, Mark Rachal, director of research and publications, discusses price protection in the context of a pullback in propane prices. Propane is heading back to pandemic lows of around 20 cents. Propane over 150...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
naturalgasworld.com

Cheniere Energy to finish Sabine Pass expansion earlier than planned

The US LNG exporter said that it has shipped more than 1,800 cargoes total as of October 31. US LNG company Cheniere Energy said November 4 the sixth train at its Sabine Pass export terminal could be completed by the first quarter of 2022, a year ahead of the original schedule.
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

Southwestern makes $1.85bn Haynesville shale purchase

The Haynesville shale is on pace to be the third-largest natural gas producer in the Lower 48 US states. Southwestern Energy Company said November 4 it agreed to pay $1.85bn in cash and shares to acquire GEP Haynesville, a major player in the Louisiana shale basin. Southwestern said the agreement...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Oil, gas sector methane emissions jump in Q3: GHGSat

Oil and gas sector methane emissions has been rising steadily since the first quarter of 2020 in terms of volumes and number of plumes, according to GHGSat. The number of methane plumes detected from the oil and gas industry increased by 47% in the third quarter compared with the previous three months, Quebec-based GHGSat noted in a report shared with NGW on November 4.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Tapping working gas volume could cushion blow of Europe's energy crunch

A cold European winter could result in storage levels falling to zero by the end of March 2022, unless more Russian gas supply is available versus current export levels. European gas storage has been struggling to fill this summer. Storage at the beginning of November will be about 75% full, at 83 billion cubic metres (bcm), 14 bcm below the five-year average, rattling the market.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Gas market bearish but caution is advised until new supplies materialise

The gas market sentiment has turned bearish but there are plenty of reasons for traders to be cautious until new supplies materialize. In Asia, after several months’ efforts on restocking, Chinese storages have largely completed their gas injections. Our data indicates Chinese LNG imports dropped more than 50% last week...
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

Denbury, Gulf Coast Midstream to team on Texas CO2 storage

Denbury has a “world-class” reputation in CO2 transportation, GCMP says. Carbon-focused US energy company Denbury said November 4 it had signed a letter of intent with a midstream company in Texas to explore work on a permanent CO2 storage facility near Houston. The subsidiary Denbury Carbon Solutions signed the agreement...
TEXAS STATE
naturalgasworld.com

The Role of LNG in the US Gas Market

This year, global LNG markets are looking tight, raising concerns that some regions around the world could face extreme shortages and price spikes. Global LNG prices have reached record highs in recent weeks and buyers across the world are struggling to find available cargoes, leading to concerns about spikes in energy costs as the Northern Hemisphere heads into winter. Even the United States, the world’s largest natural gas producer, is not immune to price increases in the global market. Despite its massive gas reserves and the fact that the nation is exporting 20 percent of global LNG supply, parts of the United States, especially the Northeast, frequently lack sufficient supplies of domestic natural gas and must look to LNG imports to make up the deficit.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

ADNOC, Aramco continue to lead the Gulf H2 push [Gas in Transition]

State energy giants in the Middle East are blessed with options when moving into the nascent hydrogen sector, but the leaders are already well established. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 7]. by: Ian Simm. Gulf state energy firms have taken varying approaches to the energy transition, ranging from a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy