US Q3 GDP Much Worse Than Q2. But Will It Continue?

By Forex.com
actionforex.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Advanced look at Q3 GDP for the US was only 2% vs 6.7% in Q2. And although economists expected the economy to slow to 2.7% due to supply chain issues and the Delta variant of the coronavirus, the headline print was even worse than expected. In addition, the GDP Price...

www.actionforex.com

poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP USD Pushed Higher by Weaker-Than-Expected US GDP Report

The pound mounted a recovery on Thursday that saw it briefly jump above 1.38 against the dollar before settling just below the resistance level. The GBP USD rate was supported by interest rate expectations in the run-up to the Bank of England’s (BoE) November meeting and a weaker-than-expected economic report from the US.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Eyes turn to the ECB and the first look at Q3 US GDP

Overview: The market awaits the ECB meeting and the first look at the US Q3 GDP. The pullback in US shares yesterday was a drag on the Asia Pacific equities. It is the first back-to-back loss of the MSCI Asia Pacific in a few weeks. Europe's Stoxx 600 is recovering from early weakness and US future indices are firm. The US 10-year yield is flat, around 1.55%, after falling around 15 bp over the past four sessions. European bonds are paring yesterday's gains, and yields are up 2-6 bp. The dollar is mixed. Among the majors, the yen, New Zealand dollar, and Norwegian krone are firm, while the Australian and Canadian dollars, Swedish krona, and euro are slightly lower. Emerging market currencies are also mixed. The Turkish lira and South African rand are the weakest, while the Russian rouble, Thai baht, and Indian rupee lead the advancers. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index is slightly heavier after falling about 0.3% yesterday. Gold is faltering after yesterday's recovery but remains within Tuesday's range (~$1782-$1808). Plans to resume talks between Iran and Europe and a larger than expected increase in US crude inventory saw December WTI initially extend yesterday's losses, but new buying emerged as the 20-day moving average (~$80.70) area was approached. It has not closed below this moving average in two months. After losing around 3% over the past two sessions, copper has bounced more than 1% today. Iron ore and aluminum are softer.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

US GDP growth slows more sharply than expected in the third quarter

US economic growth slowed more sharply than anticipated over the three months ending in September, preliminary data showed. According to the US Department of Commerce, the rate of growth in US gross domestic product slowed to a quarterly annualised pace of 2.0% in the third quarter. That was down from...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

US GDP disappointment gives hopes for the doves

A lower-than-expected GDP reading helped lift stocks and drive the dollar lower, as traders consider the potential impact on next week’s FOMC meeting. The ECB held off as expected, but many doubt how long Lagarde will be willing to hold off on tightening monetary policy. US tech continues to lead...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD jumps on worse than expected US economic growth report, pierces 1.3800

GBP/USD approaches 1.3800 on broad US dollar selling across the board. US economy slows its growing pace, but inflation keeps rising. Fed’s favorite inflation measure rose by 4.5%, lower than the 6.1% of the previous quarter. The GBP/USD rises sharply during the New York session, above the 1.3800 figure, trading...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Spotlight shines on ECB meeting and Q3 US GDP

Asian markets were under pressure on Thursday, following the mostly negative cues from Wall Street overnight as investors adopted a cautious approach towards risk. Concerns seem to be mounting over rising inflation prompting central banks to tighten monetary policy at a time when the global economy is still recovering from Covid-19. This unease may be reflected in risk sentiment with European and US stock futures mixed ahead of another busy day for financial markets. There is certainly a lot on the plate, ranging from the European Central Bank meeting and updated earnings from tech titans to the third quarter US GDP report among other key economic data.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

US GDP grew 2.0% annualized in Q3, missed expectations

US GDP grew 2.0% annualized in Q3, below expectation of 2.6%. The increase in real GDP in the third quarter reflected increases in private inventory investment, personal consumption expenditures (PCE), state and local government spending, and nonresidential fixed investment that were partly offset by decreases in residential fixed investment, federal government spending, and exports. Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, increased.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

ECB and US Q3 GDP in focus

European markets underwent a modest pullback yesterday with modest losses across the board, however there was little in the price action to suggest that the declines were anything other than a brief pause in the overall move higher, with shares set to open unchanged later this morning, despite a sell-off in Asia markets.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

USD Remains Stable As Traders Eye US GDP Rate For Q3

The USD remained rather stable yesterday against a number of its counterparts. An exception could be the JPY as BoJ’s interest rate decision was released during today’s Asian session and the CAD which strengthened due to BoC’s interest rate decision. BoJ as was expected remained on hold and projected low inflation for years to come implying that the ultra-lose monetary policy is to continue, reinforcing expectations that it will remain more dovish than other central banks. On the contrary, BoC yesterday had great confidence on display maintaining its interest rates unchanged yet ending its QE bond buying program in a clear signal that rate hikes are coming. Today we note the release of the US weekly initial jobless claims figure, yet we highlight the US GDP rate advance for Q3 as the main economic data of the day which could create considerable volatility for the markets. The rate is forecasted to decelerate and reach on an annualized basis 2.7% qoq if compared to Q2’s 6.7% qoq and if so could weaken the USD as it would imply a considerable slowdown in the expansion of growth for the US economy. On the other hand, attention is placed also on the US stockmarkets and may we remind you that we get a number of earnings reports for high profile companies such as Apple (#AAPL) and Amazon (#AMZN). Also, on the commodities front, we highlight the drop of WTI prices, as the EIA reported a substantial built up of oil inventories in the US oil market.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

US GDP Data Disappoints as Consumer Spending Slows in Q3

The advance figure (first estimate) of Q3 US GDP came in at 2% after expectations of 2.7% proved slightly optimistic. For all market-moving data releases and events see the DailyFX Economic Calendar. The lower than expected figure has been attributed to slower consumer spending as government assistance payments to businesses,...
ECONOMY
DailyFx

US Dollar DXY Watching Short-End Treasury Yields and Advanced Q3 GDP

Short-end US Treasury yields move higher as the latest Fed policy decision nears. US Q3 GDP seen slowing on supply chain concerns. Interest-rate sensitive 2-year US Treasury yields jumped to back over 0.50% yesterday for the first time since March 2020 as traders ramp up their bets that the Fed will need to tighten monetary policy imminently to ward off persistently high inflation. The yield on the US 2-year touched a low of just below 11 basis points in February this year. The Fed is expected to announce a slowdown in bond buying at next week’s policy meeting, from the current level of $120 billion a month, with the tapering program expected to be complete by mid-2022.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

US GDP Edged Up 2.0% in Q3 as Supply Limited Growth

GDP growth decelerated to 2.0% in Q3 from 6.7% in Q2. Lack of availability of vehicles contributed to slower household and business spending. Household purchasing power remains elevated, but much of the ‘easy’ growth to be had from the reopening of the economy is in the rear-view mirror. A large...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

US Q3 GDP Preview: Gold stays fragile barring a negative surprise

US economy is widely expected to lose momentum in Q3. Fed policymakers are unlikely to change their tapering outlook. Gold bears look to retain control following the failed attempt to hold above $1,800. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will release the first estimate of the third quarter Gross...
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

ECB vs. US Q3 GDP: What matters more to EUR/USD?

Buckle your seatbelts because the next 24 hours will be a busy one for the foreign exchange market. There are two monetary policy announcements, German labor market and inflation numbers scheduled for release along with the third quarter U.S. GDP report. Between the Bank of Japan and European Central Bank meetings, the ECB is the only one to watch. Although growth and inflation forecasts could be revised higher, the BoJ’s hands are tied. No changes are expected from the ECB either but with the Fed gearing to taper next month and the Bank of Canada surprising with a sudden end to their quantitative easing program, investors will be watching closely to see if the ECB moves in that direction.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Week Ahead: The first look at US and EMU Q3 GDP and more tapering by the Bank of Canada

The macro highlights for the week ahead fall into three categories. First are the preliminary estimates for Q3 GDP by the US and the EMU. Second, are the inflation reports by the same two. The US sees the September PCE deflator, which the Fed targets, while the eurozone releases the first estimate for October CPI. Third are the meetings of three G7 central banks, the BOJ, the ECB, and the Bank of Canada.
BUSINESS
yicaiglobal.com

GDP Slows Sharply in Q3

(Yicai Global) Oct. 24 -- On October 18, China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released its National Accounts for the third quarter. The data showed a sharp slowing in economic activity with GDP decelerating to 4.9 percent from 7.9 percent in 2021 Q2. While the weakness was widespread, manufacturing and real estate made the biggest contributions to the reduced year-over-year growth. The outturn was weaker than the 5.4 percent expected by the economists polled by the Yicai Research Institute.
ECONOMY
DailyFx

US Dollar Forecast: Greenback Vulnerable to Slowdown in US GDP

The US Dollar Index (DXY) depreciates for the second week after snapping the opening range for October, and fresh data prints coming out of the US may keep the Greenback under pressure as signs of a slowing recovery undermines speculation for an imminent shift in Federal Reserve policy. Fundamental Forecast...
BUSINESS
capitalspectator.com

US Q3 Growth Nowcast Falls Ahead Of Next Week’s GDP Report

The recent slowdown in the outlook for third-quarter growth deepened recently, based on a set of nowcasts. The Oct. 28 release from the Bureau of Economic Analysis is still on track to post a moderate gain, but today’s update for the nowcast reflects a steep downgrade from the previous estimate.
ECONOMY

