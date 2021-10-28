CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineers call for more inspections after condo collapse

Anderson Herald Bulletin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (AP) — The state of Florida should consider requiring high-rise buildings near the coast to undergo safety inspections every 20 years, according to a coalition of engineers and architects that formed after a Miami-area condominium collapsed in June, killing 98 people. The recommendations, released four months after Champlain...

www.heraldbulletin.com

Bisnow

Surfside Collapse Will Lead To Developers Buying Out Whole Condos For Redevelopment, Experts Predict

When the Champlain Towers South condominium collapsed in Surfside, Florida, in June, it brought scrutiny to other buildings with potentially outdated structures. “I think of any building built before 1970, or in the 1970s,” said Don Peebles, founder, chairman and CEO of The Peebles Corp. “Chances are a 50/50 shot that the concrete was mixed with beach sand. So they’d coat the rebar, and the structure corrodes from within."
REAL ESTATE
myhorrynews.com

Conway CAB asks condo developer to make more changes

Conway’s Community Appearance Board asked developer Stephen Fitzpatrick to make additional changes to a proposed condominium project on Kingston Lake when it met Wednesday in Conway. Fitzpatrick, with Genford Company of North Carolina, presented revised architectural drawings but members of the CAB expressed concerns that the building still does not...
CONWAY, SC
State
Florida State
candgnews.com

Overheating pumps inspected after massive June rainfall

MACOMB COUNTY — Fairbanks Morse, which manufactured the three giant pumps inside the Chapaton Pump Station, as well as an electrical contractor, inspected the pumps at Chapaton at the behest of Macomb County Public Works after the pumps were pushed to maximum capacity during the June 25-26 storm event that dumped more than three inches of rain on St. Clair Shores and Eastpointe.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
scitechdaily.com

Surfside Champlain Towers South Condo Collapse & the Science of Concrete [Video]

Concrete buildings don’t just collapse out of the blue. Even earthquakes aren’t supposed to bring them down. So why did the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside, Florida — a modern structure built in 1981 — fail?. [NEWS BROADCAST] We’re getting a new look at the surfside condo collapse site,...
SCIENCE
Finger Lakes Times

Editorial: After Surfside building collapse, a needed focus on condo safety

A federally appointed team of engineering experts is investigating what caused the 12-story Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside to collapse in June, killing 98 people. While understanding the science behind the tragedy is critical, the collapse also exposed dangerous gaps in how condominiums in Florida are managed and maintained. That’s why a new report from a task force from a section of the Florida Bar is such a solid starting point as the Legislature looks to prevent another catastrophe.
ECONOMY
CBS Miami

Crews Pumping Out Water At Site Of Surfside Condo Collapse

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Town of Surfside is quickly trying to pump out water from the site where the Champlain Towers South once stood. “Miami Dade County turned off the pumps that they had several weeks ago and so all the rain that has been coming down from the sky has been collecting in this basement and there’s very few ways for it to get out,” says Allyn Kilsheimer, structural engineer. Kilsheimer is working as an expert for the town, and spoke with CBS 4 News from the collapse site as crews work to drain out all the water. He says it’s too to tell where the water came from and how much water is here. Crews are also taking water samples and setting up water pumps. Surfside’s mayor says the town is being forced to foot the bill. The town was willing to do everything to the bottom of why the building fell down, but we were stopped, we were told cease and desist back off, but now not were being invited to pay the cost of the investigation,” says Mayor Charles Burkett. The town is hoping that the water is completely gone by the weekend so operations at the collapse site can resume Monday.
SURFSIDE, FL
Law.com

Judge Pushes for Payout Compromise in Florida Condo Collapse

A judge pushed for compromise on potential payouts to people who lost loved ones and those whose units were destroyed in the deadly collapse of a Florida beachfront condominium. An initial attempt to mediate a solution over the past two weeks encountered hardened positions between the two sides in the...
FLORIDA STATE
hooversun.com

Hoover council hires private engineers to help inspect flood problems

Hoover city officials have visited 69 locations where residents and business owners have reported stormwater flooding problems since the Oct. 6-7 downpours, but they still have about 300 more locations to assess, City Administrator Allan Rice told the Hoover City Council Monday night. The city’s engineering staff has more work...
HOOVER, AL
