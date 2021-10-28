Lori Loughlin to pay for two students university fees after admissions scandal

It's been a wild time to be a Heartie. Just months after the Internet erupted with passionate pleas for When Calls the Heart writers to change course (#TeamNathan fans know), Deadline revealed that Lori Loughlin is set to reprise her role as Abigail Stanton, the former mayor of Hope Valley. This announcement comes more than two years after Hallmark cut ties with the actress following her involvement in the college admissions scandal — some fans have been begging for her return to Hope Valley, others not so much.

