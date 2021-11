Jeff Bezos already has numerous homes across the continental US (plus a giant yacht), but according to Dirt, he and his partner Lauren Sanchez now have a space in Hawaii, too. The outlet reports that Bezos purchased a holding company that owned the property in Maui and is therefore now the owner. The exact price of the home is unconfirmed, but it’s reportedly estimated at $78 million. According to Forbes, Bezos is currently the second richest person in the world, behind Elon Musk.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO