CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

‘Who needs Alex Jones?’: Tucker Carlson’s upcoming special calling 6 January attack ‘false flag’ draws outrage

By Andrew Naughtie
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39IMIz_0cfYuQQ200

Right-wing Fox News host Tucker Carlson has previewed a new three-part documentary that claims the 6 January insurrection at the US Capitol was a “false flag” attack – and that Joe Biden and the Democrats are mounting a shadowy campaign to round up right-wing American “patriots”.

Mr Carlson, who in recent years has drawn increasing opprobrium for propagating demonstrably false and often racist conspiracy theories , trailed the upcoming three-episode documentary, “Patriot Purge”, on Wednesday night, describing it as “the best thing we’ve ever done”.

The trailer promises viewers they will be treated to “the true story behind 1/6, the war on terror 2.0, and the plot against the people”. Its central thesis appears to be that the Biden administration has launched a shadow campaign against “half of the country”; as Mr Carlson says in the clip, “the helicopters have left Afghanistan, and now they’ve landed here at home.”

Footage of Joe Biden calling white supremacist terrorism a threat to the American homeland is intercut with scenes of armed people, presumably representing federal officers, barging into American homes.

“The left is hunting the right,” says one of the featured guests, presumably describing the arrest and charging of more than 600 people identified on video footage from 6 January, “sticking them in Guantanamo Bay for American citizens, leaving them there to rot”.

The clip concludes with a claim that the riot may have been a “false flag” operation as military helicopters take off in front of the US Capitol – evoking the “ black helicopters ” conspiracy theory shared by anti-government groups in the 1990s in particular.

Describing the project on his show, Mr Carlson said: “We’re proud of it. Three episodes we believe answers those unanswered questions from January 6th. That day will affect your life. There’s no question. We hope you’ll watch it.”

The reaction to the trailer from outside the right-wing mediasphere has been appalled, angry – and, in many cases, astonished. Vice News’s David Gilbert compared it to the work of unhinged far-right instigator Alex Jones; some called out Twitter for not banning Mr Carlson , with others describing the clip as “filled with misinformation” and “an incitement for violence and war”.

Also rushing to condemn the trailer were Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger , the only two Republicans on the House of Representatives select committee set up to investigate the attack. They were joined by Denver Riggleman , a former GOP congressman who is working for the committee as a senior staffer.

Mr Carlson’s documentary will be launched a week after an explosive Rolling Stone report said that several Republican members of Congress and their staff allegedly met with groups and individuals who helped organise the insurrection in the days leading up to it. The magazine reported that the information came from sources involved in the riot who are now co-operating with the select committee.

Among the talking heads featured in the short trailer is Darren Beattie, a far-right agitator and former Trump administration speechwriter who was fired from the White House in 2018 after appearing on a panel at a conference attended by white nationalists . Later hired by hardline Trumpist Congressman Matt Gaetz, he has appeared on Mr Carlson’s show several times, including to promote the “false flag” conspiracy theory. (He also recently discussed his theory on Firebrand, the podcast hosted by Mr Gaetz.)

In one interview with Mr Carlson in September 2020 , he joined the host to warn that the Democrats were plotting a “coup” against Mr Trump based on the so-called “colour revolution” template that Russia accuses the US of covertly deploying in post-Soviet countries.

“The chief characteristic of it,” said Mr Beattie, “is a combination of an engineered contested election scenario combined with massive mobilised protests, which they call as a term of art ‘peaceful protests’ and ‘acts of civil disobedience’.”

His words in fact describe precisely what Mr Trump and his supporters openly orchestrated in the weeks before and months after the 2020 election, insisting that Mr Biden could only have won via fraud in spite of all evidence to the contrary while also encouraging and organizing protests against the result across the US. That effort culminated on 6 January with Mr Trump’s “stop the steal” rally at the White House and the ensuing attack on the Capitol. Speaking on his show the day after the insurrection , Mr Carlson explained the riot as “a political protest [that] got out of hand after the president recklessly encouraged it”.

Mr Beattie’s involvement in the documentary has not gone unremarked upon, with the Washington Post ’s Philip Bump describing his presence as a giveaway. “He’s your argument that the right is being unfairly targeted for being close to white nationalists?” the journalist wrote.

Mr Beattie responded : “Regime eunuch Philip "bump" is deeply concerned about Tucker Carlson’s upcoming 1/6 documentary[.] Wonder why…”

Comments / 0

Related
Vanity Fair

Fox News Would Like to Make It Clear That Tucker Carlson’s Deranged January 6 Show Is Not on Fox News

On Sunday, The Washington Post released a major investigative project on the January 6 Capitol attack, revealing that the FBI and other law enforcement agencies received numerous tips warning of the riot but still failed to prevent it. As is his wont, Tucker Carlson took this personally. The Fox News star claimed that the Post’s exposé was published to counter his Patriot Purge documentary series, whose first part became available on Fox’s streaming platform, Fox Nation, on Monday morning. The series portrays the Capitol riot as a “false flag” operation orchestrated by federal officials to target Trump supporters.
ENTERTAINMENT
Washington Post

Only Geraldo Rivera can change Fox News

Your comments last week about “Patriot Purge,” your colleague Tucker Carlson’s three-part series on the Jan. 6 riots, were blunt and devastating. The suggestion in the trailer for the series that the riot was a “false flag” operation was, as you rightly pointed out, “bulls---.”. Opinions to start the day,...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Joe Walsh
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Alex Jones
cityweekly.net

Patriot Purge and Tucker Carlson's Outhouse

A lot of folks get their info from Fox News, whose talking heads play down the Jan. 6 insurrection as something like a day at the state fair sans the corn dogs. But they're just getting started. This week a three-part series, "Patriot Purge," hosted by Tucker Carlson, portrays the...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Tucker Carlson’s ‘Patriot Purge’ special pushes baseless conspiracy that FBI ‘incited’ Capitol riot

In a new three-part documentary series, Fox News host Tucker Carlson pushes the debunked conspiracy that the FBI incited the Capitol riot.“Most Americans probably assume the chaos of January 6 was the result of intelligence failures or of simple government incompetence,” Carlson says in Part I of the series, titled Patriot Purge. “But direct incitement by federal agents? The intentional entrapment of American citizens? No decent person wants to believe that. But increasingly there’s evidence it is true.”In the 27-minute episode, Carlson and other talking heads frame the 6 January insurrection as a false flag attack orchestrated by shadowy...
POLITICS
WINKNEWS.com

PolitiFact: Tucker Carlson film falsely claims Jan. 6 is ‘pretext to strip millions’ of ‘constitutional rights’

“I’m not aware of anyone being stripped of constitutional rights because of alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, let alone ‘millions’ of people,” said David Alan Sklansky, professor of law and faculty co-director of the Criminal Justice Center at Stanford Law School. ​​Fox News did not...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guantanamo Bay#Fbi#Fox News#Democrats#American
CNN

Fox News' Tucker Carlson problem

New York (CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Fox News is not officially commenting on the record, but it seems the right-wing talk network is quietly trying to distance itself from Tucker Carlson's 1/6 trutherism.
ENTERTAINMENT
mediaite.com

Joy Reid Calls Fox News ‘Arguably the Greatest Threat to Our Democracy,’ Says Tucker Carlson Is ‘Our Most Prominent White Nationalist’

Joy Reid tore into Fox News and Tucker Carlson on Friday night and ripped the host for the second time in two days for his upcoming Fox Nation series on the January 6th Capitol attack. Carlson previewed the trailer for the series, which suggests that the attack was a “false flag” event. It also features a person claiming, “The left is hunting the right. Sticking them in Guantanamo Bay, for American citizens, leaving them there to rot.”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
mediaite.com

Liz Cheney’s Office Fires Back at Tucker Carlson Calling Her a ‘Coward’ for Skipping His Show — By Publishing Emails

Congresswoman Liz Cheney’s office responded to Tucker Carlson by posting the email exchange they had with Fox News. Carlson is dropping a documentary on Fox Nation next week called “Patriot Purge,” and the absolutely insane trailer released this week features someone describing January 6 as a “false flag.”. It received...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene is ‘legitimately nuts’, says Adam Schiff

California Democratic Representative Adam Schiff has said that his fellow House member Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, and her ilk aren’t playing politics but are instead “legitimately nuts”. Mr Schiff spoke to The Daily Beast podcast The New Abnormal, saying that “we’re at a very tenuous point in the history of our democracy” and mentioned “singularly destructive voices like Tucker Carlson” as well as “people running around the country still pushing the Big Lie to strip independent elections officials of their duties and get them over to Trump acolytes who will overturn the next election if they lose...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Houston Chronicle

Even Geraldo Is Pissed About Tucker Carlson's Unhinged Jan. 6 Movie, Which Has Ties to Pizzagate

It turns out that alleging the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol was a hoax doesn’t sit well with a lot of people. Tucker Carlson this week debuted a trailer for his fantastical upcoming “documentary” that claims the insurrection was a “false flag” operation. The trailer has drawn the ire of politicians and media figures from both sides of the aisle. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) bashed Carlson after the trailer was released. So too did fellow Fox News personality Geraldo Rivera, who called the “false flag” claim “bullshit.”
MOVIES
mediaite.com

Jimmy Kimmel Torches ‘Soppy Bag of Phlegm’ Tucker Carlson for Losing it Over Biden’s Handling of Covid

Jimmy Kimmel went after Tucker Carlson for ridiculing President Joe Biden’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, calling the Fox News host a “soppy bag of phlegm.”. “Even though [Donald Trump] announced that we’d rounded a corner more than a year ago, and his Fox friends enthusiastically agreed, actually he infected his inner circle and vice versa with Covid,” Kimmel said on Wednesday night. “Some people like Tucker Carlson are still working hard to criticize Joe Biden for the way he’s handling this.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Primetimer

Anti-Defamation League calls on Fox News to pull Tucker Carlson's docuseries on the U.S. Capitol Takeover

In a letter addressed to Fox Corp. executive chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch, ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt called Carlson's Patriot Purge series “an abject, indisputable lie and blatant attempt to rewrite history,” and encouraged Murdoch not to air the program on the Fox Nation streaming platform on Nov. 1. “As an organization committed to fighting antisemitism and all forms of hate, we remain deeply concerned that the false narrative and wild conspiracy theories presented by Carlson will sow further division and has the potential to animate violence,” the letter reads. “As an organization that monitors hate groups, our team at ADL has seen that Carlson’s embrace and amplification of white supremacist talking points galvanizes extremists and mobilizes their movements.” ALSO: Patriot Purge was written by Scooter Downey, known for making "movies for other hate-mongers on the far right."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

Liz Cheney, Geraldo Rivera Slam Fox News Host Tucker Carlson’s Trailer For January 6 Documentary

UPDATED, with additional comment: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) called out Fox News for plans to air a documentary on the January 6 insurrection, as she said that the network was giving its top rated host “a platform to spread the same type of lies that provoked violence” on that date. Carlson introduced the trailer on Wednesday, with plans to debut the three-part series on the Fox Nation streaming service starting on Sunday. In the trailer, there is a suggestion that the January 6 attack on the Capitol was a “false flag” operation. In the trailer, one of the talking heads is heard...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The Independent

315K+
Followers
128K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy