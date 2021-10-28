CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast: Predicting whether Patriots will be buyers or sellers at trade deadline

By Henry McKenna
 6 days ago
The New England Patriots are in a tough position. They’re 3-4 and have a 26% chance of making the playoffs. It won’t be an easy road, if they’re going to make it. Their wins so far — two against the Jets and one against the Texans — don’t inspire much confidence.

So what should they do at the NFL trade deadline? Should they help build up their roster for this season? Or might they get rid of a player or two with hopes of stocking up for next season when they might be a more legitimate threat?

That all depends upon how much faith Bill Belichick has in his team after their 54-13 win over the New York Jets in Week 7. So let’s dive into that game, the trade deadline and the Chargers matchup in this week’s podcast.

Check out the latest episode and subscribe on Apple or on Spotify.

What do you think about our takes on the podcast? If you have strong feelings, let us know in the comments and we’ll respond.

The Spun

Former Patriots Star Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charges

Former New England Patriots defensive back Patrick Chung was arrested yesterday on multiple charges, according to a new report. Chung was charged with assault and battery on a family/household member and vandalizing property, per Jeff Howe of The Athletic. The three-time Super Bowl champion will reportedly be arraigned today in...
QUINCY, MA
985thesportshub.com

Hear what Tom Brady said to Bill Belichick and Mac Jones after Sunday’s game

Tom Brady elected to keep most of his interactions with his former teammates to himself after his 19-17 win over the Patriots on Sunday. While we’ll probably never know what was said between him and Bill Belichick in their 20-minute postgame meeting in the Buccaneers locker room, some of his on-field greetings have made their way to social media.
PatriotMaven

Trade-Off: It’s Time to Talk Patriots’ Playoffs-Prospectus With Trade Deadline Now in the Past

Another trade deadline bites the dust…and the Pats stood pat. Despite reasons to improve their depth at cornerback, wide receiver and other positions, the New England Patriots chose not to make a trade to fortify their roster for the remainder of the 2021 season. At the end of the day (both literally and figuratively) the decision may have been the best one for New England. With limited financial resources and thin draft capital, the Patriots ability to indulge in the supply was inadequate, despite a palpable demand.
NESN

Patriots Trade Deadline Tracker: Following All Rumors, News, Deals

4 p.m.: The NFL trade deadline has passed. The Patriots stood pat, opting not to swing any deals on what was a quiet deadline day around the league. 3:05 p.m.: Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters he doesn’t expect his team to trade running back Marlon Mack. Mack...
New England Patriots
Houston Texans
NESN

Devin McCourty Injury: Patriots Safety Exits Vs. Jets After Diving

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots already are weak in the secondary, and they might now be without one of their stalwarts. Devin McCourty exited Sunday’s game against the New York Jets in the second quarter with an abdomen injury and is questionable to return. He was tracking down a ball thrown into the end zone, dove for it and appeared to hurt himself on the landing.
NBC Sports

Perry: Five CBs the Patriots should consider before the trade deadline

The Patriots' secondary is looking like a shell of the version many expected to see in 2021. Going into the season, it looked like depth in the defensive backfield could eventually be a problem. They were a team that was going to utilize a lot of "big nickel," or three-safety looks, yet their depth chart behind Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips and Kyle Dugger was noticeably lacking.
NESN.com

Should Patriots Pursue Brandin Cooks Ahead Of NFL Trade Deadline?

From Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins to Trent Brown and Ted Karras, this already has been a year full of reunions for the New England Patriots. Could a certain speedy wide receiver join that list in the coming days?. Brandin Cooks, who played for the Patriots in 2017, currently...
NESN.com

How Patriots’ Salary Cap Could Impact New England At Trade Deadline

The New England Patriots could add to their roster ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. But a blockbuster addition is unlikely. Why? Well, for one, the Patriots rarely acquire star-caliber players at this time of year. Their biggest deadline add in recent seasons was wide receiver Mohamed Sanu in 2019. Before that, it was cornerback Aqib Talib in 2012.
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots targeting this position at NFL trade deadline

We should know by now to expect the unexpected with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. As Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET NFL trade deadline approaches, the Patriots appear to have areas of need at three positions: cornerback, wide receiver and offensive line. According to Greg Bedard of the Boston...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Patriots elect not to make any moves at the NFL trade deadline

The New England Patriots did nothing at the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, with Bill Belichick sticking with his current talent on the roster. The team has been relatively active on the trade market this year by acquiring cornerback Shaun Wade just before the season and trading away running back Sony Michel and cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Wade, a rookie, has yet to make his debut with the Patriots after taking some time to catch on to the defense and then suffering a concussion. He could be a depth option in a cornerback group that needs talent after Jonathan Jones went on IR.
Boston Herald

Guregian: Assessing the Patriots at the trade deadline

Bill Belichick has never been afraid to make a move at the trade deadline to try and shore up his team. The question is whether or not Bill Belichick feels there’s a good enough reason to strike now, with the deadline at 4 p.m. Tuesday. If he believes this team...
NESN.com

Resetting Patriots’ Depth Chart After Quiet NFL Trade Deadline

The New England Patriots made exactly zero moves ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, choosing to push forward with their current roster. But as the Patriots near the midway point of this extended 17-game season, it’s worth taking an updated look at their depth chart to see which players have emerged, which have surprised and what changes could be coming over the final 10 weeks.
