CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIX11

‘Dad bod,’ ‘TBH’ among hundreds of words added to Merriam-Webster dictionary

By Nexstar Media Wire
PIX11
PIX11
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FQcmj_0cfYt5FT00

(NEXSTAR) – The English language is ever-changing and expanding, much like the loose “dad bods” that Merriam-Webster has recently chosen to immortalize with their very own definition.

This week, Merriam-Webster added hundreds of new words and definitions to its official dictionary, including slang sayings, political phrases and technological terminology that gained prominence — or simply persisted — over the last several years. In total, the editors of the Merriam-Webster dictionary added 455 new words and definitions to the tome, marking its largest update since January 2021.

“We are all encountering changes in work, public policy, and healthcare , as well as how we communicate online,” said Peter Sokolowski, Merriam-Webster editor at large, in a statement included with Wednesday’s press release. “It’s not surprising that these changes are reflected in the dictionary.”

Google Trends analysis reveals list of most misspelled words in US

Among the new words and definitions, the editors at Merriam-Webster included several terms coined amid the pandemic, including: “breakthrough,” to describe an infection occurring in a vaccinated person; “super-spreader,” defined as an event or location where many people contract such an infection; and “vaccine passport,” referring to a document that provides proof of vaccination.

Merriam-Webster also added “long COVID,” a term which, like the medical condition it describes, likely isn’t going anywhere for a long time.

It wasn’t all about medical maladies for Merriam-Webster — the dictionary added tons of techy terms, too. “Bit rot,” for instance, refers to the degradation of digital information over time, while “copypasta” is defined as data that has been copied and pasted across the internet. Online slang including FTW (for the win), TBH (to be honest) and “amirite” (an alternate spelling of “Am I right?”) were also added.

Arguably more surprising is a new definition for the word “because,” which reflects its colloquial usage “to convey vagueness,” such as when someone ends a statement they purport to be true by saying “because reasons.”

A couple of culinary words also made the update, including “ghost kitchen” to describe a restaurant that only exists to offer takeout, and “fluffernutter” to define a sandwich made with peanut butter and marshmallow crème.

Perhaps the silliest definition, however, belongs to “dad bod,” which entered the dictionary thanks to its “staying power” in the English language.

dad bod (informal): a physique regarded as typical of an average father; especially : one that is slightly overweight and not extremely muscular.

Merriam-Webster

“Dad bods” aren’t necessarily a bad thing, as the dictionary entry suggests: Merriam-Webster cited three usages of the term, including one from TheWeek.com which jokingly called it a “sought-after physique,” and another from WDAF journalist Abby Eden, who recently noted that dad bods had become a “hot new look” in the 2010s.

More information on Merriam-Webster’s new entries , as well as the dictionary’s criteria for adopting new terms , can be found at Merriam-Webster.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Drug kingpin Alpo Martinez fatally shot 5 times in Harlem: sources

HARLEM, Manhattan — A notorious drug kingpin who testified for federal prosecutors to avoid a stiffer sentence in a drug trafficking case was fatally shot in Harlem early Sunday morning, sources told PIX11 News on Monday. The shooting of Alberto “Alpo” Martinez near West 147th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard around 3:20 a.m. appeared to […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Woman shot through peephole of Manhattan apartment: NYPD

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — A 37-year-old woman was shot Monday night while looking through her Manhattan apartment’s peephole, police said. At approximately 7:40 p.m., police said they received a call regarding someone shot in a Columbus Avenue apartment. The victim was shot in the eye after she heard a knock at her door and […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dictionary#Google Trends#English Language#Nexstar#Ftw
PIX11

Teenage boy gunned down at Newark Halloween party

NEWARK, NJ — A teenage boy was fatally shot at a Newark Halloween party late, police said Monday. Mouctar Toure, a 17-year-old East Orange resident, was at a large apartment party on 4th Avenue when there was a report of shots fired around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, officials said. Officers found him suffering from a […]
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

2 boys who went missing while playing in Fort Greene Park found safe: NYPD

Breaking update: The boys were found safe in Brooklyn. They were taken to a hospital for evaluation, police said Tuesday. Original story: FORT GREENE, Brooklyn — Two 11-year-old boys were reported missing when they didn’t come home Monday after playing in a Brooklyn park, the NYPD said early Tuesday morning. The boys, one who lives […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

See it: Florida man jumps off bridge into river after fleeing traffic stop

A Florida sheriff’s office said a suspect fleeing a traffic stop made a dramatic, though unsuccessful, escape attempt when he jumped from the Edison Bridge in Fort Myers, into the Caloosahatchee River below. Video released by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office shows the suspect, Bryan Gray, crashing what police said was a stolen van before […]
FLORIDA STATE
PIX11

Man violently robbed by group near Queens subway station: NYPD

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — A man was attacked and robbed by a group by a Queens subway station Wednesday morning, police said. The 44-year-old victim exited the E train at the Roosevelt Avenue – Jackson Heights subway station around 7:20 a.m. and was approached by a group while walking through the mezzanine of the station, […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Upper West Side peephole shooting leaves neighbors on edge

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Neighbors are rattled following the attack of a 37-year-old mother Monday night. The victim, who was shot in the eye, was shot through her apartment’s peephole while looking to see who was at the door, police said. Ernesto Miller, who lives next door to the victim in their NYCHA apartment […]
UPPER WEST SIDE, NY
ABC4

The internet reacts to Facebook changing its name to Meta

(ABC4) – The long-awaited new Facebook name has finally been revealed. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday that Facebook will be changing its name to Meta. The name change comes during a convenient time as Facebook, or “Meta” has been dealing with multiple lawsuits and allegations that include employee-turned-whistleblowers that have been revealing how […]
INTERNET
PIX11

NJ officers who took bikes from youths in viral video acted lawfully, prosecutor says

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. — Police in New Jersey who cuffed a young Black person and confiscated his and others’ bicycles last spring, sparking accusations of racial profiling and excessive force, acted lawfully and within police procedures, the county prosecutor said on Friday. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone was tasked with investigating the April 17 incident, […]
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
PIX11

Three Brooklyn NYCHA buildings dealing with gas outages

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — At three Brownsville apartment buildings, some families said they haven’t been able to cook on their stoves for months. There’s no gas service — and with holidays just around the corner, the anger and frustration is at a breaking point. Dozens of residents came out to vent and made sure their voices […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Massive fire rips through row of Harlem shops on Lenox Avenue: FDNY

HARLEM, Manhattan — A five-alarm blaze tore through a strip of shops in Harlem overnight into early Wednesday morning, according to the FDNY. Fire officials said a call came in just after 3 a.m. for the fire at 490 Lenox Ave., between West 134th and West 135th streets. The location is a one-story commercial building […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

1 assaulted, 2 others shot during dispute in the Bronx: police

FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx — Three people were injured, two of them shot, during an altercation in the Bronx Tuesday morning, police said. It happened in the vicinity of East 194 Street and Marion Avenue in the Fordham Manor neighborhood just after 9 a.m., authorities said. The two victims, who police sources said are related, […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

East Harlem triple shooting: Woman, 2 men wounded, police say

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Three people were wounded when gunfire erupted overnight on an Upper Manhattan street, the NYPD said early Wednesday. According to police, shots rang out around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday near the corner of East 125th Street and Second Avenue in the East Harlem area. The victims included a 26-year-old woman shot in […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy